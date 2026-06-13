Judge Gives Final Verdict on Federal Lawsuit Aimed to Stop UFC White House Event

It’s all smiles and cheers as Dana White and the UFC conclude the final press conference on the front steps of the Lincoln Memorial in D.C. Heading into the grand finale – the UFC Freedom 250 – the team appears relieved after a big burden was lifted from their shoulders. As the UFC made preparations for what has been described as one of the most historic events in its history, a federal lawsuit filed against the show, which is set to mark America’s 250th anniversary, posed a major hurdle.

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Much to their relief, a district court has now rejected that lawsuit. The judge ruled primarily on the grounds that the plaintiffs failed to meet the legal standard for emergency court relief.

“Because Plaintiffs fail to establish both a substantial likelihood of standing and irreparable harm, and because the equities and public interest weigh against emergency relief, Plaintiffs’ Emergency Application for a Temporary Restraining Order or, in the Alternative, an Expedited Preliminary Injunction (ECF No. 3) is denied.” — Amit P. Mehta, United States District Judge (June 12, 2026)

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A legal motion was filed by plaintiffs Paul Romano, a retired Air Force sergeant and Vietnam War medevac veteran, and Susan Douglas, a civic activist and organizer, in an attempt to halt UFC Freedom 250 from taking place on the White House South Lawn.

Their lawsuit, supported by the public watchdog Public Integrity Project, argued that the government bypassed Congress to build a massive temporary structure on a federal property as part of a $60 million overall event setup. They also alleged that mandatory environmental reviews were not conducted before authorizing heavy construction on the historic South Lawn, potentially leaving taxpayers responsible for the estimated $700,000 repair cost after the event, according to figures cited by Dana White.

Imago May 7, 2026, Washington, Dc, United States of America: U.S. President Donald Trump, poses with Mixed Martial Arts fighters while promoting his Freedom 250 event in the Oval Office of the White House, May 6, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Left to right: Alex Pereira, Ilia Topuria, Trump, Justin Gaethje and Ciryl Gane. Washington United States of America – ZUMAp138 20260507_zaa_p138_020 Copyright: xDanielxTorok/WhitexHousex

The plaintiffs further argued that the event could financially benefit Trump, who reportedly holds investments in the UFC’s parent company TKO Group Holdings. Their lawyers sought a temporary pause while they continued to challenge the project in court.

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However, the Department of Justice pushed back, noting that $60 million has already been spent preparing the event and that more than 120,000 visitors are expected across pre-fight activities at the White House and the Ellipse. They responded to the lawsuit, stating, “All these hopes could be dashed at the very last moment, however, by the whim of two people who believe they have superior taste and want to spoil the event for everyone else.”

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They urged the court not to intervene, saying such action would unfairly disrupt the planning and execution of the event.

They also rejected claims that federal laws were violated or that required approvals were bypassed. In particular, they argued that federal law does not require Congress to approve temporary structures like the UFC set up called the “Claw” on White House grounds, which the plaintiffs had challenged.

“Temporary structures are ubiquitous on the White House grounds, erected for nearly every special event, yet nobody has ever before suggested that Congress somehow needs to pass legislation for every concert tent or Easter egg roll kiosk,” they stated.

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Judgment Day in Court, Confidence in UFC Camp

As the judge reviewed these arguments, he concluded the plaintiffs do not have a strong enough personal legal right to bring the case to court. However, the judge also noted the government’s position that stopping the event could cause serious disruption and harm to multiple stakeholders, as well as to the large number of people planning to attend.

“And then there is the $60 million that the UFC and UFC-affiliated organizations have expended to put on the event,” Judge Mehta wrote. “The potential loss of those dollars resulting from a last-minute, court-ordered stoppage cannot be ignored.”

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Strictly speaking, the court did not directly rule on whether the UFC event is legal or illegal and instead appears to have dismissed the case on procedural legal grounds.

To that end, a few experts had already speculated on the possible direction the lawsuit might take.

“It does raise some plausible concerns about violations of the law,” Daniel Rohlf, a law professor, had stated. “From a legal perspective, the plaintiffs are looking at a really big challenge.”

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Unsurprisingly, Dana White had anticipated legal challenges as the event approached, describing it as one of the most ambitious shows in UFC history.

“We were expecting a lawsuit,” he had stated. “We expected everything coming into this event. We thought it would be sooner. We knew it was going to come. We didn’t know who or how, but we knew it was coming.”

With the event already having moved through several controversies, including internal criticisms over staging it outdoors, the latest ruling now stands as a significant boost for White and his team, who can now focus on delivering a landmark spectacle.