Kamaru Usman Targets Colby Covington Rematch as Islam Makhachev Title Fight Talk Swirls

Kamaru Usman’s best prospects are not just in a future Islam Makhachev clash; one of them is staring him in the face from his past. After a string of losses, the former champion returned to the win column with a decisive win over Joaquin Buckley last July. Now, with his name being linked to Islam Makhachev, Usman may finally be closing in on another defining moment. But before the title fight commands his full attention, Usman finds another matchup just as appealing.

Facing longtime rival Colby Covington in a wrestling match remains a lucrative option for the Nigerian. The bout could help sharpen Kamaru Usman‘s skills ahead of a potential clash with Makhachev and also boost the profile of the newly launched Real American Freestyle (RAF) league. While close friend and podcast co-host Henry Cejudo competes at the league’s sixth event next month, Covington headlines RAF 05 in Sunrise, Florida.

Kamaru Usman leaves the door open for Colby Covington once more

During a recent episode of Pound 4 Pound, Cejudo brought up a callout from wrestler David Carr. Usman brushed it off playfully but reflected on his interest in eventually transitioning fully into wrestling as his MMA career winds down. That opened the door to another possibility: a third showdown with Covington. “What about Kamaru Usman versus Colby Covington three?” Cejudo asked.

“I’m not ruling anything out,” Usman replied, noting that Covington has continued to take shots at him publicly. Interestingly, Usman backed Covington headlining the Miami event. To Cejudo, a fight between Lance Palmer, a four-time NCAA Division I champion, and Arman Tsarukyan would have been a more appropriate main event than Covington vs. Luke Rockhold.

Usman understood the argument. But he had a different perspective.

Newer promotions must prioritize recognizable names early on, even if that means placing marketability ahead of technical pedigree. “In order to build that brand here, we need what’s going to build that brand,” Usman said.

Backing the organizers’ decision, he added on the Pound 4 Pound show, “As much as me and this guy have had history, let’s be honest, the guy that’s going to put those butts in those seats is Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington, of course. So that’s exactly how you make the event.” And an RAF match against Colby Covington would not just be about cashing in a big check for Usman.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kamaru Usman (red gloves) leaves the arena after being defeated by Leon Edwards (blue gloves) during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

On a Pound 4 Pound episode back in November 2025, Usman recalled how the first Colby fight tested his nerves. He knew he was going to fight an opponent who matched him almost everywhere. For Usman, Islam Makhachev fits the same bill.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ wants to haunt the champion next, and a wrestling competition against Covington will go a long way in preparing Usman both physically and mentally against the Russian grappling phenom.

The Islam Makhachev fight looms larger for Usman

While a Covington trilogy in a wrestling setting remains uncertain, a title fight against Makhachev now appears far more plausible. Reports link Usman to a matchup with Islam Makhachev next. The Russian champion captured the welterweight title from Jack Della Maddalena two months ago and is expected to make his first title defense later this year.

The UFC has yet to officially confirm the bout. Still, UFC 327, scheduled for April 11 at the Kaseya Center, has emerged as a possible target. Reports suggest Makhachev could headline the card.

“Islam Makhachev vs. Kamaru Usman is rumored to headline UFC 327 in Abu Dhabi, with Chanco vs. Manuel Torres also on the card. Reports came in after Islam Makhachev told this information to Russian media,” an Instagram post from Wicked MMA stated two weeks ago.

Makhachev has previously spoken about the matchup, and several of Usman’s former opponents, like Jorge Masvidal, believe it would be a significant test for the champion. “I think this is the most dangerous fight for Makhachev at 170, man. With no doubt about it,” Masvidal said.

Usman vs. Makhachev will be a battle of the elites. Despite his age, Usman has shown he can still handle young blood. And Makhachev only became better after moving up a weight class. Do you agree that the UFC should skip the rankings and make this fight instead? And should Usman take on Covington at the RAF? Let us know in the comments.