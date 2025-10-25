Khabib Nurmagomedov Bullying Daniel Cormier Out of UFC 321 Octagon Draws Wholesome Response From MMA World

What’s a sport if it doesn’t provide laughter and enjoyment? As UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane approached the finals, fans were treated to an array of edge-of-the-seat fights. Amidst the blood, fearsome knockouts, and punishing submissions, fans clearly deserved their share of fun. And it came indeed. The main card bout between Umar Nurmagomedov and Mario Bautista unfolded on predictable grounds. The Russian secured a unanimous win. But what happened after the fight did prompt plenty of laughs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Social media quickly erupted as a clip of Umar’s famous cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and color commentator Daniel Cormier went viral. In what looked like a playful exchange between two longtime friends, Nurmagomedov appeared to push Cormier out of the cage. There was nothing alarming, just friendly banter that delighted fans, who immediately took to their keyboards to share their reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier’s cageside shenanigans go viral

“Khabib pushed Daniel Cormier out of the octagon after Umar’s win 😭😭,” tweeted popular combat sports account Championship Rounds. Happy Punch didn’t beat around the bush either: “Khabib Nurmagomedov just kicked Daniel Cormier out of the octagon 😂,” they wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Most of the footage was recorded from a distance. So with all the noise and movement around the cage, it’s not entirely clear what transpired. However, one can still make it out. With Umar wearing the traditional papakha and Khabib standing nearby, they are seen playfully pushing the blue-suited Daniel Cormier.

For those unfamiliar, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier have known each other for years and share a deep, brotherly bond. Cormier has often described the Dagestani icon as one of the most loyal people he has ever met. Their friendship is built on mutual respect, hard training, and countless shared experiences.

AD

Let’s check out what some fans had to say after coming across the video clips.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans can’t stop laughing at Khabib and DC’s playful moment

This fan couldn’t hold back their laughter: “DC always getting bullied 😂😂.” Those who know Cormier well understand that he’s one of the most friendly and accommodating figures in MMA. Someone who enjoys being on good terms with everyone. So he happily lets others push him around, though the risk is theirs!

Another user offered a more grounded take: “It’s just a brotherhood thing...” And it’s true. Khabib and Cormier forged their friendship years ago through rigorous training together. DC even once helped the former lightweight champion get proper medical treatment for a knee injury.

It’s no wonder fans hold their friendship in high regard. “Their friendship is something to behold! 😂👍🏾🌷,” wrote one admirer. Early in his MMA journey, when Khabib was still finding his footing, it was Cormier who played the role of mentor and protector.

Of course, that didn’t stop a few from taking playful jabs. One user quipped about their physiques: “Now they are almost the same weight 😂.“ Another joked, “Bro got in the cage and immediately thinks he’s back in a fight lmaoo.”

Still, in a sport where friendships can often be fleeting, it’s inspiring to see how Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier continue to strengthen their bond.

More importantly, their connection serves the MMA world well. While Khabib continues to mentor the next generation of fighters, Cormier provides sharp commentary and insight from outside the cage, helping shape new narratives and perspectives for the sport.

Which friendship in combat sports inspires you the most?