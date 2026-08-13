Khabib Praises Joe Rogan in Bold Statement, Hints at Potential JRE Appearance

“He’s the dominant force in podcasting, with each episode eclipsing the previous episode as the world’s most famous episode as soon as it drops.” Recalling his 2023 appearance on the JRE, Brian Keating described Joe Rogan as an “excellent conversationalist” who is “100% focused.”

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It’s uncertain if Khabib Nurmagomedov ever came across the cosmologist’s notes on Medium, in which he shared his experience as the world-famous podcaster-commentator’s guest. The unbeaten former UFC champion, however, is impressed by the resume Joe Rogan has built over the years. Expanding on that admiration for the UFC commentator on the 500th episode of Lex Fridman’s podcast, Nurmagomedov explained why Rogan remains an inspirational figure.

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“If we’re talking about the people most responsible for promoting the UFC, I’d put Dana first. But second place, without question, goes to Joe Rogan,” Nurmagomedov stated boldly. “It’s honestly hard to imagine the UFC without him.

“It’ll be hard when he’s no longer part of it. And what he’s achieved in his own field, what he’s achieved in podcasting, he’s the best. And what he’s built, the way he commentates, the way he communicates, his knowledge, his charisma, the way he carries a conversation, I think a lot of people could learn from him.”

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The former UFC lightweight champion then addressed the chances of him being on Rogan’s JRE podcast since Khabib remains one of the very few MMA stars who have never been on the show.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 264-Weigh Ins, Jul 9, 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Joe Rogan hosts weigh ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports, 09.07.2021 16:47:51, 16389700, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 16389700

“As for me going on his podcast, I think it’s inevitable,” he said. “God willing, if we’re given the time and the health, we’ll have a lot to talk about. There are so many different topics we could discuss together, so a conversation with Joe Rogan would be very interesting. I’d definitely like to talk to him.”

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Nurmagomedov’s respect and admiration for Rogan stem from the way he built an empire from scratch. Next year, in 2027, it will be thirty years since Rogan joined the UFC as a backstage interviewer. While he took a short break and rejoined the promotion after new ownership took over in 2001, the comedian quickly turned to a commentary role, making his debut as a color commentator at UFC 37.5 in 2002.

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While he kept building on his UFC resume, Rogan soon expanded his forte of striking meaningful conversations by switching to the JRE, which started off as a hobby in 2009. Eleven years later, the show, by then one of the most popular podcasts in the world, struck a landmark $100 million deal with Spotify.

Over a period spanning seventeen years, the JRE has recorded close to three thousand episodes, with three to four episodes going on air per week. While watched by millions, it’s the show’s demographic makeup that makes Rogan’s podcast stand out. With over half the audience falling in the 18-34 age bracket, the show is skewed toward listeners who are roughly 78-80% male, a major chunk of whom lean slightly toward conservatism.

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Considering the kind of background that he comes from, one that is rooted in culture and traditions, the JRE could be an effective way for someone like Nurmagomedov to share his views.

Nurmagomedov’s anticipation, meanwhile, is not limited to mere appearance on the JRE. It stems from years of familiarity. Rogan’s appreciation for the Dagestani legend is well documented. He has often described him as the most dominant grappler and perhaps the greatest mixed martial artist in UFC history.

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One moment in particular, ahead of the historic Conor McGregor fight, remains memorable. Khabib, facing a wild partisan crowd, challenged them outright, saying that he would “smash your boy.”

More than the records, it’s Nurmagomedov’s total dedication to the sport, including his strict discipline and his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s philosophy, that seems to have impressed Rogan the most.

Given Rogan’s respect and esteem for him, and considering that he has since taken up the role of a mentor and guide to many world-class fighters, including Islam Makhachev, who defends his welterweight title this weekend, the JRE could be the ideal platform for Nurmagomedov to share his thoughts and philosophy with millions.

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Nurmagomedov, however, is not only a sports star who has hoped for an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t the only one: The stars who wanted Joe Rogan’s ear

The most notable example is that of boxer-turned-promoter Oscar De La Hoya. The Olympic gold medalist and former six-division champion had openly called out Rogan and campaigned for an invitation.

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Where De La Hoya’s case differs from Nurmagomedov’s is that the boxing legend’s call-out had more to do with Rogan’s critical take on his physique and also his close friendship with UFC CEO Dana White, with whom he shares a bitter feud.

Another sporting figure who has repeatedly sought an audience with Rogan is boxing’s welterweight champion, Ryan Garcia, who De La Hoya promotes. After taking exception to Rogan talking about him with guests, the Victorville native called him out, saying, “Joe, if you see this, I’m a cool dude and would love to show you my side of the story.”

Nurmagomedov, by contrast, is simply asking to sit down with someone who admires him and with whom he can speak comfortably.