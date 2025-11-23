Khamzat Chimaev Calls Out Ian Garry for “Trying to Be Conor” McGregor After Backstage Altercation

UFC Qatar is over. With a beautiful arm-triangle choke, Arman Tsarukyan neutralized Dan Hooker’s threat, one that could have potentially derailed a future matchup against champion Ilia Topuria. The team, which included the middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, was exuberant with the win. Soon after, when it was revealed that he had also won the Performance of the Night bonus, Arman Tsarukyan replied, “Cool! New watches.” But then the Armenian added, “Khamzat owes me $150K watch.” The Chechen who was standing right beside the cameras jumped in, removed his $150K watch, and handed it to Arman, who then wore it proudly for the rest of the evening. However, then came the ruckus.

Right in the lobby of the ABHA Arena, Ian Machado Garry was waiting for the team to personally congratulate Tsarukyan. But things took a dramatic turn when Ian Garry and middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev nearly came to blows. The backstage drama began when the Irish MMA star stepped into their entourage to congratulate Arman Tsarukyan. But when he later approached Chimaev, it seemingly rubbed the champion the wrong way, prompting the Chechen star to angrily shove Ian Garry. Thankfully, security personnel quickly intervened, diffusing the situation before it escalated. Later at the post-fight press conference, Chimaev offered his version of the incident. As far as he’s concerned, Garry’s cameo was nothing short of an attempt to mimic Conor McGregor‘s famous antics.

Khamzat Chimaev breaks down his clash with Ian Garry

Holding a mike, Arman Tsarukyan was watching closely as Khamzat Chimaev spilled the beans on the squabble. “Don’t punch somebody from behind. He’s tapping my back. If you want to show respect, respectfully touch somebody,” he said, explaining how Ian Garry probably came with the intent to hype up things.

“You know that guy, trying to be Conor, but he’s never going to be Conor. He’s a sh*t fighter,” the middleweight champion remarked. Things initially looked normal as Garry and Chimaev met. Chimaev even patted the Irishman on the back. But it appears security sensed trouble brewing. One of the officers stepped in front of Chimaev just as Garry turned back toward him. “He’s not gonna fight me,” Garry told the security staff.

Moments later, however, Garry looked directly at Chimaev and asked, “What’s wrong?” In response, Chimaev shoved him hard. The push prompted teammate Arman Tsarukyan to intervene. As security separated the two fighters, Garry was heard shouting, “That’s just childish. You’re meant to be a champion in this sport… Your friend just won; don’t ruin his victory…Arman, congratulations.”

Fortunately, the altercation was quelled before it turned ugly. The celebratory mood around Tsarukyan’s win likely prevailed.

Garry’s version and his plans ahead

Later, at the post-fight press conference, Ian Machado Garry offered his perspective. He insisted that Khamzat Chimaev should display conduct befitting a world champion. “You’re the champion of the world. No one needs to see you be tough. You don’t need to have these anger management issues. Just be a man,” Garry said.

Perhaps it would be best to bury the incident and move forward.

Garry has already set his sights on the welterweight division’s newly crowned king, Islam Makhachev. “I just beat the number one-ranked welterweight on the planet, Bal Muhammad, former champion. There is nobody else above him other than the world champion, Islam Makhachev. Belal couldn’t take me down. So, Islam, you try to take me down,” he said during his post-fight cage interview with Michael Bisping.

For Chimaev, who defeated Dricus Du Plessis three months ago, things appear a bit uncertain. Hoping for an April return next year, he revealed that he may need surgery on his foot.

What’s your take? Do you think Ian Garry is prepared for Islam Makhachev?