Live Production Executive Reveals Why Paramount+ Delayed UFC 324 Main Card

While, as part of their strategy, they settled for a less-than-marquee showdown to headline their inaugural event under the Paramount+ deal, Dana White and his team may not have anticipated the new challenges that followed. UFC 324 kicked off at the T-Mobile Arena, with the main event featuring Paddy Pimblett against Justin Gaethje. The card has now reached its final leg, with former champion Sean O’Malley facing Song Yadong.

To reach this penultimate phase, however, UFC 324 appears to have deviated from its usual routine of quick turnarounds from the preliminary fights onward. Inadvertent delays reportedly caused a glitch that saw the very first bouts start roughly 30 minutes behind schedule. The UFC’s top executive had to intervene and acknowledge the issue. Given that it was the first show in a new venture, officials said fans should rest assured better execution is coming in future events.

“Just a debut show—lots to get in #UFC324,” wrote Zach Candito, UFC’s EVP. “Don’t expect the new norm to be 30 minutes after the hour.” Candito explained that they were experimenting or trying something different for the debut episode, adding that next week’s show will start earlier – about 10 minutes sooner than this one.

“All is well. All is well :),” he concluded.