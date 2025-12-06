Martial Arts Event Delayed After Promotion Fails to Pay Florida Commission Appointed Officials

After pulling the curtains down on the MMA and boxing calendars, the combat sports world is gearing up for a string of marquee events. Meanwhile, a story on the sidelines involving the sister art form, Karate Combat, has gained considerable traction. The Dubai-based promotion, which debuted in 2018, hosted its 58th edition on December 5 in Miami.

The show at Univision Studios ended with Robelis Despaigne winning the heavyweight championship against Sam Alvey in the headline bout. However, if recent reports are accurate, not everyone went home happy. Claims suggest the event suffered organizational delays. Additionally, it appears that the organizers failed to properly pay some of the match officials appointed by the Florida State Commission.

Karate Combat faces heat over payment fallout

A tweet from combat sports reporter Ant Evans revealed major internal chaos and financial issues behind the scenes at the Florida event. Staff members, some reportedly unpaid for months, refused to work, causing hours-long delays.

Highlighting the level of disorganization, spectators entered the venue only to find the fighting pit still incomplete. Evans added, “Doors opened, and the pit wasn’t even set up. The commission is leaking info that judges were not paid last time in FL. I believe it. I had to strong-arm them to pay me what I was owed a year ago – and it’s apparently gotten worse. I know 2 people owed well over $15k each…”

According to Evans, Florida Commission head Tim Shipman was en route to investigate the situation. Featuring roughly 11 bouts, Karate Combat 58 marked the promotion’s return to Florida just over a month after the 57th edition wrapped up in Miami.

To set the record straight, it’s difficult to confirm the accuracy of these claims at this time. If true, however, the unwelcome developments could dent the young promotion’s reputation, which despite its gradual growth, had begun to gain real traction among fans and followers.

A night that crowned Karate Combat’s new heavyweight champion

A brief search does uncover multiple allegations against Karate Combat regarding unpaid bills. Comments such as “They don’t pay. They lie and lie and lie about payment,” and “Overdue payments with unknown date of when payments will be fulfilled,” feature on Glassdoor.

Turning back to the fights themselves, six of the bouts on the card ended inside the distance. Karate Combat 58 thus appears to have delivered the expected excitement and action.

Robelis Despaigne, a former UFC heavyweight who joined Karate Combat after consecutive losses to Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Austen Lane, seems to have struck gold in his new venture. Now unbeaten in seven, with six knockouts, he claimed the heavyweight title after previously winning the Last Man Standing tournament.

Sam Alvey, during his UFC tenure, fought the likes of Rashad Evans, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, and Brendan Allen. His defeat last night may mark the end of his full-contact karate career. Alvey won Karate Combat’s inaugural heavyweight championship in 2023 and successfully defended it twice.

