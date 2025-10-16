Why Is Reinier De Ridder Called ‘The Dutch Knight’? Meaning of UFC Star’s Nickname

“A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches,” as Proverbs 22:1 wisely advises. For some fighters, this resonates deeply, as their nicknames become a reflection of their identity. This holds particularly true for Reinier de Ridder, whose moniker carries significant meaning not only for his career but also for his roots.

Now 4-0 in the UFC and preparing for what was meant to be a main event showdown against Anthony Hernandez at UFC Vancouver on October 18, but later replaced by Brendan Allen, De Ridder stands tall as one of Europe’s most composed and calculated warriors. His moniker perfectly mirrors that spirit, but where did it come from? And what does it really mean?

Where Does the Nickname ‘Dutch Knight’ Come From?

Reinier de Ridder, born on September 7, 1990, in the Netherlands, is a prime example of dedication and discipline. From a young age, he embraced martial arts, starting with judo at six years old and earning a black belt by his teenage years. After high school, he expanded his skills by training in BJJ, eventually earning another black belt.

In addition to his successful MMA career, de Ridder balances his life by running a physical therapy clinic in Breda, blending his professional work with his rigorous training schedule. The middleweight powerhouse is a force to be reckoned with inside the cage, yet outside, he leads a fulfilling life with his wife and two children.

In the cage, however, ‘The Dutch Knight’ de Ridder has a warrior-like persona that complements his fighting style. Though there isn’t a particular story behind his nickname, it resonates deeply with his identity. His first name, Reinier, means “wise warrior” and his last name, Ridder, translates to “knight.”

As a Dutchman, these meanings align perfectly, making ‘The Dutch Knight’ a fitting and powerful moniker for the former ONE double champ. But “The Dutch Knight” isn’t just a cool title. It’s a philosophy, one that reflects not just where he comes from, but who he is inside and outside the Octagon.

What Does the Nickname Symbolize About His Personality and Approach?

Inside the cage, De Ridder fights like a modern-day knight, strategic, patient, and calculated. His record speaks for itself: 21 wins and just 2 losses. Known for his world-class grappling and methodical ground control, he rarely fights emotionally.

Outside the cage, he lives by the same code. De Ridder runs a physical therapy clinic in Breda, treating patients between training sessions. It’s not something you expect from a fighter, but then again, knights were never just warriors; they were protectors, scholars, and men of principle. Over the years, the 35-year-old Dutch fighter has proven himself on the mats across Europe, earning numerous medals in his pursuit of excellence.

After a year of preparation, De Ridder made his professional MMA debut in 2013, embarking on an impressive streak of nine consecutive victories. His rapid-fire finishes and two European regional titles established him as a rising star in the sport. Known for his world-class grappling and dominant wrestling, De Ridder caught the attention of ONE Championship in 2018, joining Asia’s largest martial arts organization. His formidable takedowns and judo throws quickly earned him respect on the international stage.

It wasn’t long before the UFC took notice, and in his debut fight, ‘The Dutch Knight’ triumphed over Gerald Meerschaert, solidifying his place in the promotion. As he prepares for his next chapter in the UFC, Reinier De Ridder remains true to the spirit behind the title.