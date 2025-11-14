Who Is Jack Della Maddalena’s Wife Michelle? Kids, Relationship Timeline & More

Jack Della Maddalena may be the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion and one of the most accurate strikers on the roster, but long before he climbed the pound-for-pound rankings, he was simply a teenager from Perth chasing a rugby dream. His story eventually bent toward MMA, where he built a career on precision, pressure, and a 50% KO rate in the UFC.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But behind the highlight-reel finishes is someone who has been there since the early grind, long before the belts and bonuses arrived. As Della Maddalena prepares for his massive showdown with Islam Makhachev at UFC 322, fans are looking beyond the Octagon. Who has been in his corner from the start? Who walked with him during the leap from rugby fields to MMA mats? And how did their family grow through all of it?

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Michelle Della Maddalena? Jack Della Maddalena’s Wife & How They Met in 2016

Much like her husband Jack, Michelle Della Maddalena also doesn’t put out too much in public about her personal life. So, we have no information about how the couple met for the first time.

However, Michelle chose to announce the initiation of her relationship with ‘JDM’ through her Facebook account back in December 2016, almost exactly nine long years ago. They probably chose to build up a strong bond between themselves before stepping into the next phase of their relationship!

ADVERTISEMENT

When Did Jack Della Maddalena Marry Michelle? Wedding Date & Private Ceremony Details

Jack and Michelle continued their relationship for six years before they decided to tie the knot. The couple finally got married on 29 March 2022 at a private ceremony. Although the Perth native shared a few photos from the night of his marriage as Instagram posts, there’s no information about where this ceremony took place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Della Maddalena (@jackdellamaddalena) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Behind every fighter is a support system, and Jack Della Maddalena’s begins at home. In a UFC 315 Countdown episode, the Australian striker opened up about his gratitude for Michelle’s presence through it all.

“Michelle, my wife, has been there since really the start of my MMA career,” he shared. “She always believed that I would go to the top. She sees the behind the scenes, she sees the hard work, the dedication…” But it’s not just Michelle who fuels his fire. It’s fatherhood too. “Having kids really just sets everything straight,” he said. “It definitely added more motivation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

How Many Kids Do Jack & Michelle Della Maddalena Have?

The Della Maddalenas are now a family of four. Their first child, a son named Franco, was born in August 2022. Michelle gave fans a heartwarming update nine months later with a beachside family photo captioned, “9 months of our darling boy.” And now, there’s one more pair of tiny feet in the household.

Together, Jack and Michelle are raising two children. Their daughter’s name hasn’t been shared with the public yet, possibly a conscious choice to keep some parts of their life sacred. In a world where fame often devours privacy, this decision feels like a quiet act of protection.

Now, as he gears up for one of the biggest fights of his career at UFC 322, Jack Della Maddalena enters the cage not just as a champion, but as a husband and father fighting for something bigger than belts. Will that be the edge he needs against Islam Makhachev?