Who Is Brendan Allen’s Wife? Does He Have Kids? Everything About UFC Star’s Family Life

Ranked no.9 in the UFC’s middleweight division, Brendan Allen has fought his way into the spotlight with a record of 25 wins and 7 losses, including a recent triumph over Marvin Vettori at UFC 318. Now, he’s set to headline UFC Vancouver on October 18 stepping in for Anthony Hernandez to face Reinier de Ridder in a fight that could define his way to championship gold.

But beyond the Octagon, who is Brendan Allen when the gloves come off? Who stands by his side through the chaos of training camps and the roar of fight night? Let’s step out of the cage for a moment and into the world of the man, the husband, and the father who is ‘All In.’

Who Is Suzette, Brendan Allen’s Wife? What Is Their Marriage Story?

Brendan Allen is married to Marcela Allen, who is also known as ‘Suzette’ as per certain sources. While not much is known publicly about their early years together, Allen’s social media tells a story of loyalty and gratitude. Through fight camps, travel, and the unpredictable nature of MMA, Suzette has stood beside him.

And ahead of his main event fight against Paul Craig, Allen shared the official UFC poster for the bout with the caption, “Mama we made it! What a great moment, but doesn’t mean a thing to me without a win. Next weekend we have some fun, I am more than ready to make a statement!!”

When he’s not training or competing, Brendan Allen spends most of his time with his family. Whether it’s a quiet weekend at home or an outing with the kids, his Instagram reveals a life centered on love and gratitude.

How Many Kids Do Brendan Allen and Suzette Have? Family Details Revealed

Brendan and Suzette are proud parents to three children, two daughters and a son. Their daughters, Brenleigh and Emme Lyn, often make appearances on Allen’s Instagram, showcasing the fighter’s softer side. In December 2024, Allen’s family grew once again when he announced the birth of his son.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, he wrote: “My son! Two beautiful healthy girls and now a beautiful healthy son. Three healthy children of mine, a stepson and most importantly a healthy beautiful wife, life is great. So much left to accomplish in life but these are my greatest thus far, I never thought I could be this blessed!

Born in Beaufort, South Carolina, and raised by Michelle and James Allen of Louisiana, Brendan Allen’s journey began far from the UFC lights. After watching his brother in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu class at just 13, Allen’s curiosity became a passion. He wrestled and boxed through high school, competed in Mississippi, and went on to study criminal justice at Southeastern Louisiana University before joining Clementi’s Gladiator Academy.

His amateur MMA success, including a title win at the 2015 IMMAF Amateur Middleweight Championship, set the stage for his professional journey. Then came 2019, his big break, when he earned his UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series.

His father worked as a s͏econd-in-c͏ommand at͏ a construction company, but Allen mentioned that his father was consideri͏ng s͏tartin͏g͏ his own comp͏any,͏ whi͏ch might now be ͏a r͏e͏ality. “My dad’s a second man in charge of a construction company and about to open up his own. He’s going to collaborate with the guy he works for now because they’re good friends. I plan on going into business with him, being the second man in charge of his business, and eventually taking that over. I plan on doing that along with real estate,” said Allen in a conversation with the media.

From a teenage kid inspired by a jiu-jitsu class to a ranked UFC contender preparing for another main event, Allen’s life has come full circle. As he readies himself to face Reinier de Ridder in Vancouver, his focus remains clear: fight hard and keep his family close.