Megan Olivi Shares Major Update on UFC Return as ESPN Reveals Joe Rogan’s Status

Over a month ago, Megan Olivi shared one of the most significant milestones of her life. The Instagram post featured a collage of adorable clips showing Olivi and her husband, former UFC flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez, with their newborn baby, Vito Benavidez. “Our son Vito Benavidez entered the world earlier this week, and every moment has been pure magic ❤️. Thank you for all the prayers 🙏🏼,” wrote the UFC Ultimate Insider host.

Days before her son’s birth, Megan Olivi shared a message. Speaking from the T-Mobile Arena, where Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira headlined UFC 317, she revealed that it would be her last show before starting maternity leave. While she continues caring for her newborn, the UFC has lined up yet another mega event. Tomorrow, the United Center in Chicago will host the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus Du Plessis blockbuster. It’s understandable that many diehards would miss Olivi’s presence. However, given ESPN’s latest update, which also includes news on Joe Rogan, fans may have reason to smile again.

Jed I. Goodman, the former producer, shared ESPN’s press release on X, which read, “Jon Anik will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.” However, it was only partially correct. “This is actually the last PPV I’ll miss due to maternity leave. But the team has it covered as always! Can’t wait to be back for #UFC320 🙏🏼❤️👩🏻‍🍼,” wrote Megan Olivi, clarifying news about her presence at UFC 319. The sportscaster also revealed that the next event she will be part of will be the Magomed Ankalaev title defense against Alex Pereira at UFC 320. The two light heavyweights will clash in a rematch at the T-Mobile Arena on October 5.

At UFC 317, Megan Olivi said the event was the perfect final show before starting maternity leave. Expressing her gratitude to the team and supervisors, she explained that she was healthy enough to work and that her bosses and teammates trusted her to perform just days before her due date. Olivi made it clear that no one pressured her into working. She chose to do it because she felt empowered.

The coverage will kick off with ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ (TUF) season 3 finale between flyweights Alibi Idris (Team Cormier) and Joseph Morales (Team Sonnen).

Joe Rogan returns for UFC 319 in Chicago

Needless to say, many followers expressed their happiness over Olivi’s post. “How is the sport going to survive without its most reliable worker? You’ll be missed!” one wrote. Tentatively scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. tomorrow, the main card featuring Chimaev and Du Plessis will air on ESPN+ PPV.

Notably, Joe Rogan was absent from the following card, UFC 318. When the trilogy fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier unfolded at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, the familiar face of the color commentator was missing from the broadcast.

It was later reportedly attributed to his decision to take a family vacation in Europe. Nonetheless, his absence was felt across several corners. Since UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 in 2022, Joe Rogan hadn’t missed a single PPV for three years. So many diehard fans will be glad to see him back as the Chimaev – Du Plessis event unfolds in Chicago tomorrow.

