Merab Dvalishvili‘s confidence, which was shaken after his second consecutive loss to Petr Yan last month, seemingly bounced with his recent win at RAF Abu Dhabi. Now, he wants to carry that momentum into MMA, which should potentially shape his UFC career next year.

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“I think I should fight Song Yadong because they’re not going to give a title fight,” he told social media personality Nina Drama.

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Dvalishvili’s comments comes in the wake of the major controversy sparked by his recent brawl with Usman Nurmagomedov and his teammates in Abu Dhabi.

His optimism about the Yadong matchup stems from a few factors. While still ranked as the No. 1 bantamweight contender, the Georgian is coming off setbacks that have raised considerable questions about his invincibility.

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After capturing the title on December 6, 2025, Petr Yan handed Dvalishvili yet another defeat when they met at UFC 333 last month in Abu Dhabi. Dvalishvili now wants to put his record and reputation back on track. From that perspective, a matchup against Yadong could work in his favor.

Song Yadong, meanwhile, has strengthened his position in the division after a mixed run of results, which included losses to Cory Sandhagen, Petr Yan, and, more recently, Sean O’Malley. On August 29, 2026, the Chinese MMA star stopped the formidable Umar Nurmagomedov in the second round of their fight in Shanghai.

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A win over Yadong could therefore put Dvalishvili back in the title picture.

The bantamweight division’s current title landscape could also work in the Georgian’s favor, giving him an opportunity to position himself for another title shot.

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Imago MMA: UFC 316 – Dvalishvili vs OMalley Jun 7, 2025 Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES Merab Dvalishvili red gloves reacts after defeating Sean OMalley not pictured in a bantamweight title fight during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. Newark Prudential Center New Jersey UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250606_jhp_cb6_0923

O’Malley, like Yadong, also faced a difficult path after suffering two consecutive losses to Dvalishvili. However, the former champion bounced back. After earning a decision over Yadong, O’Malley continued his resurgence by stopping Aiman Zahabi at UFC Freedom 250 in June.

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“I think Sean O’Malley is going to fight for the belt,” Dvalishvili told Nina before adding, “I should fight Song Yadong. I will fight whenever.”

The Dvalishvili-Yadong matchup is intriguing because the two have never faced each other. Their contrasting styles make the potential fight even more compelling, with Dvalishvili’s grappling skills, relentless pace, and pressure going up against the Chinese fighter’s striking and finishing ability.

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A win over Yadong could help bring Dvalishvili closer to a fourth meeting with rival Yan. With the rivalry currently standing at 2-1 in the Russian’s favor, Dvalishvili is open to another fight to even the score.

Merab Dvalishvili sees Song Yadong as his ticket back to the title

“I think people will be excited (to see us fight) again,” he said. “I can win; we’ll be 2-2, and we will be equal again!”

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It is not the first time Dvalishvili has expressed interest in a matchup against Yadong.

“If I win, Song Yadong is next because we never fought each other,” he said ahead on the Yan trilogy. “He’s dangerous; he knocks people out. And we always know that he has a knockout power. And if Petr Yan wins, that’s Sean O’Malley because, yeah, so they have a history. It’s simple this time: who’s going to be next for each other? But I think Song Yadong has to get ready.”

Yadong, too, appears interested in the matchup. When he met the Georgian ahead of the Yan fight, the Chinese contender said, “I came to support you. When you win, call me out, bro.”

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Yadong’s decisive victory over Nurmagomedov further strengthened his position in the division. During the post-fight interview, he also discussed his next move.

“I like a rematch with Petr, because we fought back two years ago,” he said. “I was too young; I was too rushed. But I feel like (I lost by) just a little bit. I can win that fight. So, if a rematch, I can also knock him out, I believe.”

Given that Yadong has never been this close to the title picture, a win over an established contender like Dvalishvili could put him in position to challenge the winner of a potential title fight between Yan and O’Malley.