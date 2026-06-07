Michael Bisping Offered $500K for RAF Match Against Tito Ortiz

TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) seemingly won out over RAF (Real America Freestyle). Coach Michael Bisping will now head into the reality series scheduled for June 14, where his team is set to face Coach Daniel Cormier’s squad.

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Things could have looked different, though, had Bisping entertained the reported half-million dollar RAF offer for a wrestling match against former light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.

“Through someone that has an association with the RAF. They asked me for half a million dollars to go wrestle against Tito Ortiz,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast. “I swear to God. I’m like, if it were a boxing match, yeah, but wrestling, my neck couldn’t take that. I’m like, I was tempted. I was like, half a mill for a little wrestling match. For a wrestling match? But that’s what these guys are getting paid. If not more.”

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Michael Bisping‘s comments come at a time when several notable UFC names have started making appearances in the RAF. Arman Tsarukyan and Merab Dvalishvili have emerged among the promotion’s biggest star attractions, while the list now also includes Bo Nikal – RAF’s inaugural light heavyweight champion – along with Belal Muhammad and Aljamain Sterling. Nickal is also set to compete at the upcoming UFC Freedom 250.

Aside from active UFC fighters, several former names from the promotion have also gravitated toward RAF to stay competitive and, as Bisping pointed out, secure lucrative paydays.

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One such example came last week when former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, 44, fought Dvalishvili at RAF 09. Ahead of the matchup, the former NCAA Division 1 wrestler shared his thoughts on the promotion.

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“To get the biggest money, you’ve got to come with a name. You’ve got to do that name either in the wrestling world or maybe in the MMA world,” he said. “I still think it’s a great opportunity for guys who maybe aren’t super popular to the MMA world but are very good wrestlers. They’re going to start making some money.”

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“If they can make some money off a UFC guy’s back or something and maybe catapult that to maybe some more money, that’s great. It’s just good for us. I’m obviously a little long in the teeth, but I get a chance to compete here and not really have to worry about taking damage.”

That same night in Arlington, Texas, Colby Covington made his third RAF appearance and edged Chris Weidman 5-4. The former interim welterweight champion, who recently retired from the UFC, said the move allows him to pursue bigger wrestling matches without restrictions.

With Khamzat Chimaev also expected to enter the RAF fold following the loss of his UFC middleweight title, Bisping could easily have been another high-profile addition to the growing list.

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Michael Bisping vs. Tito Ortiz sounded big – but was it ever realistic?

Still, the idea of the Englishman returning for a matchup against another former UFC champion appears unlikely. The hesitation extends beyond the physical concerns he discussed on his podcast.

Part of the reason is the lack of any genuine rivalry between Bisping and Ortiz. In fact, the American coached Bisping during the third season of TUF, with the two eventually developing a close friendship. Bisping has even credited Ortiz for teaching him how to promote fights.

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Ortiz’s current situation also adds another complication. Last month, while speaking with Fox News’ Tomi Lahren, the 51-year-old discussed a potential RAF matchup with Chael Sonnen. Ortiz has not competed in MMA since 2019, while his pro boxing debut against Anderson Silva ended in a 1st-round knockout loss four years ago.

That RAF matchup, however, was later canceled after Ortiz was involved in a boating accident. As a result, he has to undergo neck surgery now, which will likely sideline him from training and competition for the foreseeable future.