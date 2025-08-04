Michael Chandler Sets Record Straight as Renato Moicano Continues to Face $200K UFC Lawsuit Backlash

It’s been months since the UFC agreed to a $375 million antitrust settlement. But the reverberations of the decision still linger. Weeks ago, Brazilian lightweight Renato Moicano stirred the pot by rejecting nearly $200,000 from the UFC settlement. The payout stems from a class action lawsuit filed by a group of fighters, primarily competing between 2010 and 2017, who accused the UFC of underpaying them. According to reports, 35 fighters were set to receive more than $1 million each, while over 300 others could get around $500,000 or $250,000.

Soon after, it emerged that a handful of fighters had opted to forgo the money owed to them. Among them, Renato Moicano. The 31-year-old lightweight is coming off a decision loss to Beneil Dariush at the Ilia Topuria-Charles Oliveira-headlined UFC 317. What truly made Moicano’s decision headline-worthy, however, was the backlash it triggered. His refusal to accept the settlement sparked sharp criticism from both current and former fighters. Most recently, veteran Matt Brown weighed in with some blunt remarks. And it wasn’t long before Michael Chandler echoed a similar sentiment.

Michael Chandler chimed in with a tongue-in-cheek remark aimed at Moicano, commenting on Threads, “Some are just free market capitalists…” The jab, while subtle, clearly aligned with Matt Brown’s take. Moicano’s decision to decline the payout was, at best, puzzling.

Speaking on ‘The Fighter vs. The Writer,’ Matt Brown, who is also eligible for a payout, voiced strong skepticism over Moicano’s claim. “There’s very, very few people that haven’t signed up to get their money. I doubt that Moicano’s one of them, to be honest. It doesn’t make him look better saying that. I don’t think anybody is like, ‘Wow, bro, you’re f*cking brand loyal, good for you!’ No, everybody’s like, You’re a f*cking idiot for this,” he said. Perhaps Brown felt Moicano might be virtue signaling. He’s trying to curry favor with the UFC and Dana White by appearing overly loyal.

Last month, on the ‘Show Me the Money’ podcast, Renato Moicano revealed that he had received a call from UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell, inquiring why he was declining the settlement money. Despite the outreach, Moicano stood firm, stating the decision didn’t align with his values. “I don’t care what you think or Dana White thinks. I don’t care. It’s about what I believe in,” he said before adding, “So, it’s not for the UFC for sure. You know, I could not care less. That’s the truth.“

It seems Moicano himself realized he had become the target of a harsh backlash.

A standoff between conscience and compensation

“I’m amazed by how many people are cursing me out for my decision not to take the money from the lawsuit against the UFC,” he later tweeted. Despite the criticism, he stood by his choice. He accepted the terms of his original UFC contract. For Moicano, honoring that agreement, even if imperfect, was a matter of personal integrity.

“I agreed to the terms of the contract. At the time, that money was a huge deal for me. I don’t expect the UFC to acknowledge this, the UFC is a company, and a company is focused on productivity. I’m doing this for myself and for the things I believe in,” he stated.

Renato Moicano is free to stand by his beliefs. However, as Matt Brown pointed out, the situation may not be so black and white. Brown believes Moicano’s decision to reject his payout highlights a deeper problem. Fighters willing to absorb brand loyalty instead of fighting for fair compensation.

The debate may simmer for a while. Or, as Aljamain Sterling suggested in response to Moicano, perhaps he could still accept the money. And donate it to charity if he doesn’t want to keep it!

What’s your take on Moicano’s decision?