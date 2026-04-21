Mike Malott Breaks Silence on Canadian Flag Controversy at UFC Winnipeg

A celebratory moment turned contentious for Mike Malott when he was not allowed to carry his nation’s flag inside the octagon. Like every fighter, he had a dream: a marquee win in front of a home crowd. Last weekend, it became a reality. Ideally, that should have left him thrilled. Yet that was not the case. Instead, the flag-related goof-up left a sour taste in the welterweight fighter’s mouth.

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“So, when I was in Montreal, I went to go lift the flag,” he told Ariel Helwani. “Then I don’t know if it was a commission guy or who it was; they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re not allowed to have it in the octagon.'” So I said, “Can I jump up on the side?” He said, “Yeah, sure.” So I jumped up and then I lifted the flag. So I skipped the first process and jumped up to go grab the flag.”

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“And as I’m pulling it up, he snatched it out of my hand. And he did it all s**tty, too, where he snatched it and looked at me like this. And I was like, “Dude, what the hell, man? Number one: Don’t be—don’t try to be—a tough guy to me. Like I just fought. Right. And then number two, like I don’t understand what the rule is that I couldn’t have that flag. I walked out with it.”

The frustration came on a night that should have been all about the result. Competing later in Winnipeg, the 34-year-old fighter defeated highly rated Gilbert Burns via a third-round knockout.

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Though most of his fights under the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) have taken place in Canada, what made the win so special was that he secured his triumph against a formidable opponent in his first headliner. As a result, he didn’t want to let the moment pass.

Imago November 2, 2024, Edmonton, Edmonton, Canada, Canada: Trevin Giles battles Mike Malott in their welterweight fight during the UFC EDMONTON event at Rogers Place on November 2, 2024 in Edmonton, Canada. /PxImages Edmonton Canada – ZUMAp175 20241102_zsa_p175_143 Copyright: xMarceloxWoox

“I spent eight weeks visualizing getting to reenact that,” Malott said. “I enjoy getting to hoist the flag, right? Like, I’m proud to be Canadian, and I’m proud to be in a room full of primarily Canadians, you know, getting to perform in front of everyone and getting to compete out there with the, you know, flag metaphorically on my back. I want to physically and literally have the flag on my back when I’m in there, but it’s not the end of the world, but it would have been cool to be able to hoist it.”

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Mike Malott’s situation and what officials had to say

That made the explanation that followed harder to accept. As the incident sparked controversy, MMA manager Daniel Rubenstein offered a clarification.

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“They are allowed to walk out with flags; they don’t allow them to display the flags in the octagon because it blocks the sponsors’ logos that paid to be on the canvas and octagon posts,” he wrote on X.

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Helwani, however, found that explanation conflicting because, at that moment, Malott appeared to be literally sitting on or over the UFC Fight Pass logo. The question is simple: if covering or interfering with sponsor-related visuals is such a big deal, why was that allowed?

Acknowledging this, Malott argued that if blocking sponsors is the issue, then why did they allow his body – his legs – to block them, but not the flag?

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It appears Malott wasn’t too keen to pursue the matter, so he let it go there.

Still, the situation has once again brought focus to one of the UFC’s debated issues – the balance between national identity and personal achievements. For a long time, fighters could not carry their flags or emblems in the arena. The UFC changed the rule in 2023 after simmering discontent emerged around Mexican Independence Day.

Yet, in that context, for Mike Malott, what should have been a celebratory gesture instead became a talking point. It nevertheless raises a broader question about how consistently officials enforce such rules.