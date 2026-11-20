There’s only so far one can test Dana White and UFC’s patience, and Dan Hooker knows that. One more loss, and he could very well find himself in discussions about a potential UFC exit—a fate that hasn’t spared even more successful fighters.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m definitely feeling the pressure, but it’s good,” he said at the UFC Fight Night media day. “It’s good. The pressure is good. I missed it. I miss feeling the pressure. Yeah, backs against the wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s the way that I’m looking at this fight, and pressure brings out the best in people. So, I missed it. I like being under pressure.”

Hooker clearly views the pressure he is currently facing as positive. However, the lightweight fighter, who is not even ranked among the top-15 contenders, could be putting his UFC future in jeopardy if he loses to Brian Ortega when they meet tomorrow night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hooker’s current predicament stems from the losses he has suffered since November last year. Intriguingly, the New Zealander is returning to Qatar—the same place where his losing streak began. It was at Al Rayyan on November 22, 2025, that Arman Tsarukyan submitted Hooker in the second round.

Two months later, Benoit Saint Denis handed him another stoppage loss. Hooker returned to the Octagon seven months later, only to suffer a first-round knockout loss to Salahdine Paransse in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been over two years since Hooker last won a fight. While he has been with the UFC for over ten years, his recent performance may not be enough to secure his future with the promotion. His fan-friendly fighting style, too, may not guarantee him a place on the roster, especially given the UFC’s recent decisions to release or not re-sign even established fighters.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC Fight Night-Allen vs Hooker, Mar 19, 2022 London, UK Dan Hooker blue gloves before his fight against Arnold Allen during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports, 19.03.2022 23:18:08, 17931803, UFC Fight Night, Dan Hooker, Arnold Allen, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPerxHaljestamx 17931803

Virna Jandiroba’s recent release illustrates that uncertainty. Ranked No. 3 in the strawweight division, the Brazilian reportedly expressed surprise when she learned that the UFC had released her.

ADVERTISEMENT

A UFC fighter since 2019, Jandiroba is a former Invicta FC strawweight champion. She lost to Tatiana Suarez at Fight Night early this month. Before that, she defeated ranked contender Tabatha Ricci by decision. In October 2025, she lost to Mackenzie Dern in her bid to capture the title at UFC 321.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Jandiroba had won five consecutive fights before losing to Dern.

Yet, the UFC released her. Jandiroba later addressed the situation on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Dan Hooker

“I was caught off-guard by this decision at this point in my career,” her message read. “Obviously, we’re dealing with a private company, and I knew that everything was very unstable. You can be there one day and be gone the next. But given the timing and the circumstances, I was in a good place in my career, so I was surprised in that sense.

“I had 14 fights inside the organization, so I experienced a lot of great things there. I achieved my dreams, reached the top of the division, fought for the belt, and shared truly incredible moments with my team….”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jandiroba’s departure follows the controversy that was sparked following the exit of unbeaten fighter Farid Basharat and prominent names like Michael Venom Page, who was on a four-fight winning streak but still not re-signed.

The UFC’s decision drew considerable scrutiny, with many prominent figures, including MMA legend Demetrious Johnson, and Joe Rogan, reportedly voicing their concerns.

“It’s like people want everything to be chaos and blood,” Rogan said last month. “Like, you know that dude who just got cut, Farid Basharat. Undefeated. Undefeated, got cut….

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t like when a guy gets cut that wants to keep fighting in the UFC. He’s undefeated. Just because you think he’s boring. Well, put him in with someone who’s f–king exciting. Put him in with someone who pushes him and makes it a crazy fight.”

Against that backdrop, Hooker’s aggressive, fan-friendly style could work in his favor. He puts on entertaining fights even when he loses, making him an appealing fighter for the promotion to keep around. Tai Tuivasa offers a similar example.

The Sydney-born heavyweight is currently on a record eight-fight losing streak.

While unverified reports suggest he has been cut from the roster, his prolonged run with the UFC highlights how an aggressive and entertaining fighting style can help a fighter remain popular with fans despite a string of losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hooker now has a significant opportunity against an equally aggressive opponent in Ortega. A victory over a former title challenger could put the New Zealander back on track and change the conversation surrounding his UFC future.

“Let’s just get this ship headed in the right direction? We’re not even facing the right f**king way right now,” he said. “We’re turning the ship around, and we’re getting it headed in the right direction.”