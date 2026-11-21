Sixteen years after producing an early-era UFC classic, UFC veterans Chris Leben and Yoshihiro Akiyama, aka Choo Sung-hoon, revisited their rivalry at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome. As in their previous meeting, Leben won the bout, but the outcome was different.

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While the first fight, on July 3, 2010, ended in the third round after Leben secured a submission over Akiyama via triangle choke, their rematch in South Korea was much more closely contested.

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Fighting in the co-main event of the card, Black Combat-promoted card, headlined by Jae Woong Kim vs. Kyung Ho Kang, Leben and Akiyama went the distance. The Japanese MMA icon received one judge’s score of 28-29, while the remaining two scored the bout 29-28 in Leben’s favor.

While the two rivals met again after sixteen years, what made their rematch particularly noteworthy was Leben’s return to the cage after thirteen years away from competition and fifteen years since his last win.

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Following his opening-round stoppage win over legend Wanderlei Silva, Leben suffered four consecutive losses before leaving the UFC after a first-round TKO defeat to Uriah Hall on December 18, 2013. Although he announced his retirement from MMA a year later, Leben returned to competition two years later after signing a deal with Bellator MMA.

However, serious medical issues kept him from competing for the promotion.

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Leben returned in 2018, this time stepping into a different platform—bare knuckle fighting. After earning a win under the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation, Leben moved to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), where his record now stands 2-1. His most recent bare-knuckle bout came on February 5, 2021.

Akiyama, meanwhile, had remained more active. Despite taking extended breaks, he continued competing in MMA. After leaving the UFC in 2015, he returned to MMA competition four years later with ONE Championship. Following his debut loss, Akiyama won his next two fights, with his most recent appearance coming in March 2022.