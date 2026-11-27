While for most, a victory brings clarity, for Navajo Stirling, it marked the beginning of a complicated situation. However, he seems to have found some answers on that front now.

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“Book it then 🙋‍♂️ @ufc @danawhite,” Stirling wrote.

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The light heavyweight contender was responding to Josh Hokit‘s comments.

“I need to save this bum division as well… If you need a guy, you know who to call

@ufc,” the post from Hokit read.

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The heavyweight contender, who is coming off the first loss of his career against Ciryl Gane, was taking a shot at the logjam in the 205-pound weight class. Stirling’s recent victory over Jiri Prochazka last week has further complicated matters.

Stirling trains alongside reigning champion Carlos Ulberg at City Kickboxing, based in Auckland, New Zealand. The situation, as a result, fueled apprehensions about whether the two teammates would eventually face off. Speaking to the media, City Kickboxing head coach and founder Eugene Bareman made their position clear.

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“The status at the moment is, and it’s been like this forever, that the boys from the same gym don’t fight,” Bareman said. “We’ve had that agreement from the very onset of this gym, when it first started, that if you join this team, you’ve got to commit to not fighting each other. Both the boys have known that.

Imago UFC Freedom 250 Post-Fight Press Conference WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 15: Josh Hokit participates in a press conference with other fight winners and Dana White following UFC Freedom 250 at the JW Marriott in Washington, DC on June 15, 2026. Nathan Posner / Anadolu Washington United States. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2026xAnadoluxNathanxPosnerx

“They’ve done too much; they’ve done this journey together, and they’re just too close to even contemplate fighting each other. Some things are bigger than fighting and friendship and a bond you’ve had with someone—sometimes that is a lot bigger than fighting each other. And that’s the basic decision that we haven’t come up with today; that’s been the decision from the very onset.”

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Given the circumstances, Hokit’s call-out could come as a surprise. The heavyweight contender weighed in at 231.4 pounds for his bout against Gane at UFC 334. Throughout his MMA career, the California native had never competed in 205 pounds.

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But it is also not the first time Hokit dropped hints about moving down to the light heavyweight division.

Two months ago, while speaking with Ariel Helwani, Hokit openly discussed dropping to 205 pounds. Hokit said that after beating Gane for the heavyweight title, he might move down “to save” the light heavyweight division and subsequently create his own division at 225 pounds.

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However, Stirling’s willingness to entertain Hokit’s challenge is equally surprising.

Ankalaev, Pereira and now Hokit: Navajo Stirling has his eyes on multiple targets

At the post-fight press conference of the Qatar Fight Night card, the New Zealander did not mention Ulberg’s name but made it clear who he would like to face for his next matchup.

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“Yeah. Ankalaev’s definitely someone that I was thinking about after this,” he stated. “He’s a really, really good fighter. Very dangerous and well-rounded. I feel like he would be a very tough test for anyone, and yeah, that’s an exciting fight for me as well.

“So yeah, that could be on the table in the future, you know? You never know if Alex Pereira comes back down as well. Those fights, man, those are like big-time fights. Like if I could beat those guys, I could really like set off, like my name to be like a really well-respected one in, you know, the MMA community and sort of kick off my, sort of dynasty.”

And he promptly received a response from Ankalaev.

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“Congratulations, Sterling, I accept your challenge,” the former champion wrote. “Let’s do it at any time anywhere; I’m ready.”

So for Stirling to have teased a matchup against Hokit, then, raises some questions.

Beyond the fact that he will be fighting an established UFC star, who is also a formidable fighter, what precisely does Stirling stand to gain from fighting Hokit?

His stock will definitely rise if he beats Hokit. But what happens if he loses?

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As an unbeaten fighter, Stirling has a lot to lose. Currently ranked No. 3 in the light heavyweight division, a defeat would likely push him further down the standings. Rebounding from such a setback could be a difficult and time-consuming process.

The divisional bottleneck could be temporary. Recovering from a torn ACL, Ulberg is expected to make a return early in 2027. There’s a strong chance Dana White and the UFC brass would quickly book a fight to get the division moving again.

Given the circumstances, wouldn’t it be better for Stirling to work his way up the rankings by testing himself against a marquee fighter like Ankalaev?