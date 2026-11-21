Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs believes he might try his hand at mixed martial arts after his football days are over. During a recent interview on St. Brown Podcast, he weighed in on his prospects in a sport where several football players have tried their hands in the past—with some succeeding, others experiencing mixed results, and a few failing miserably.

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“Maybe,” Gibbs responded when asked if he could be as elite a mixed martial artist as he is a football player. “I think I have a good chance.”

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At just 24 years old, Gibbs still has plenty of time ahead of him. In August, the Detroit Lions running back reportedly signed a massive three-year, $67.5 million contract extension with the team, keeping him under contract through the 2030 season. Given his successful and rewarding run in football, it is easy to presume that Gibbs views MMA as a possible post-football career path.

Another reason why Gibbs could be considering a future in MMA is that he already trains in the sport. Describing himself as “more of a striker, with a wrestling background,” Gibbs revealed that he trains at a gym in Los Angeles. The facility is run by renowned MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro, who previously coached legends Anderson Silva, Wanderlei Silva, and Cris Cyborg, among others.

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Gibbs also revealed that he has a wrestling background, having competed in the sport during middle school. Additionally, he claimed to have participated in sparring sessions against six opponents. For motivation, the football player looks up to prominent MMA figures—fighters whose style he would love to emulate.

“I’ve always watched Jon Jones and Anderson Silva,” he said. “It’s always been my favorite people. Favorite two.”

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For now, however, Gibbs appears to be exploring the possibility rather than committing to an MMA career.

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Assessing Gibbs’ potential, Cordeiro, meanwhile, was impressed by the dedication the football displayed.

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“He shows zero fear. Zero hesitation. And this is the most important thing. I can teach techniques. I can teach punches, kicks, jiu-jitsu… sure I can,” he reportedly said. “But to make people keep eye contact until they get to the end of the fight, this is something.

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“If you can’t keep eyes on the prize, I cannot teach, and most of the times when he (exchanges) with my fighters, he would look in their eyes—deep, deep, deep in their souls, and this is the most important thing for a fighter.”

However, before making a final decision to make a switch to MMA, Gibbs might have to consider what the transition would involve.

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From the gridiron to the cage: Football players who dared to cross over

The crossover from the NFL to mixed martial arts has produced vastly different outcomes. Brock Lesnar stands out as the biggest success story, having captured UFC heavyweight gold, while Matt Mitrione, Brendan Schaub, Eryk Anders, and Josh Hokit went on to establish careers in the sport.

Others, including Herschel Walker and Bob Sapp, also made a mark through their MMA appearances, although their competitive achievements varied considerably.

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On the other end of the spectrum, Johnnie Merton and Harurd Bunch made only one professional appearance each.

The transition is demanding because football experience and physical attributes alone cannot replace the specialized striking, wrestling, and submission skills required in MMA. Some athletes also had only limited NFL involvement, making it important to distinguish regular-season players from those who attended training camps or spent time on practice squads.

The challenges are not limited to football players. Even athletes from other combat sports, such as boxing, have struggled to adjust to MMA. One notable example is former champion and legend James Toney, whose UFC debut ended in a disaster when Randy Couture submitted him in the opening round.

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Considering those challenges, Gibbs may have to carefully assess his strengths and weaknesses before deciding whether to pursue a career in MMA.