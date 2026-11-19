From double champion to NIL titleholder—Christian Lee‘s championship fortunes have taken a turn. Early this month, he lost his lightweight title, and now ONE Championship has made a move that directly affects the division in which he held his second title.

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“ONE Championship™ (ONE), the world’s largest martial arts organization, declares the ONE Welterweight MMA World Title vacant due to inactivity,” the promotion’s recent press release read.

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The decision follows Lee’s inability to defend the title he won in 2022. According to the promotion, Lee was given a chance to put his welterweight title on the line.

“Earlier this year, ONE presented an opportunity for Lee to defend the ONE Welterweight MMA World Championship,” the notice read, “but a bout agreement could not be finalized. To move the division along out of fairness to all welterweight athletes, the organization has elected to declare the ONE Welterweight MMA World Title vacant with immediate effect.”

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On November 18, 2022, Lee rebounded from an early setback to stop Kiamrian Abbasov in the fourth round of the main event at ONE Fight Night 4. The victory made him a two-division champion in ONE Championship.

However, his career took an unexpected turn just weeks later.

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Lee and his family suffered a devastating loss when his sister, undefeated atomweight prospect Victoria Lee, passed away in December 2022. To grieve with his family and care for his children, Lee stepped away from active competition. His older sister, former ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee, also retired from MMA. The family subsequently closed their gym in Waipahu, Hawaii.

Imago Credits: Imago

Lee remained away from competition for two years before making his return. On December 6, 2024, he faced Alibeg Rasulov in a lightweight title defense. The bout ruled a no contest following an eye poke by Lee.

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They met again 11 months later. This time, Lee stopped Rasulov in the second round of their rematch at ONE 173.

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Lee’s next outing came against ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling Champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE: The Inner Circle 37 on November 6 this year. Seeking to avenge his brother Adrian Lee’s earlier loss in MMA and defend his lightweight title, Lee entered the matchup against the Brazilian grappler. Ruotolo eventually secured the championship by forcing Lee to tap via rear naked choke.

Lee’s journey in ONE Championship began in December 2015, when he made his promotional debut at just 17 years old in the featherweight division. After winning his first four fights—all inside the distance—he suffered his first setback when future two-division champion Martin Nguyen submitted him with a guillotine choke in the opening round.

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Christian Lee: The rise, reign and fall of a double champion

Lee bounced back with four consecutive stoppage victories before facing Nguyen again in 2018 for the featherweight title. However, his title bid fell short as Nguyen secured a split decision victory.

Following a loss to Edward Kelly, Lee moved up to the lightweight division. He captured the title on May 17, 2019, after knocking out Shinya Aoki, becoming a champion at just 20 years old.

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Later, Lee lost the lightweight title to Rae Yoon Ok in a controversial decision. He avenged that defeat with a stoppage victory over the Korean in their rematch, becoming a two-time lightweight champion. That marked his final appearance before moving up to the welterweight division.

ONE Championship has previously restructured championship divisions when prolonged absences prevent normal competition, although the circumstances have varied.

Arjan Bhullar’s extended absence prompted the promotion to introduce an interim heavyweight title, eventually setting up a unification bout against Anatoly Malykhin in 2023. Meanwhile, fighters such as Ben Askren, Roger Gracie, and Sam-A relinquished their championships following retirement.

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Malykhin also vacated his title in 2026, although his decision was tied to retirement rather than inactivity or disciplinary action.

Lee’s situation is different. ONE allowed considerable time following his family’s tragedy before deciding to move the welterweight divisions forward. The promotion’s decision reflects the balance between respecting a champion’s personal circumstances and keeping a division active.

Although claims of a 12-18 month timeline for title vacancies remain unverified, ONE’s previous decisions demonstrate that the promotion is willing to restructure championship divisions when circumstances prevent regular competition.