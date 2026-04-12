Paulo Costa Reveals “Personal” Conversation With Donald Trump After UFC 327 Win

Heading into the grand finale, UFC 327 delivered an eye-catching moment when Paulo Costa jumped out of the cage to chat with Donald Trump. The interaction quickly grabbed attention. But it came right after a decisive performance inside the octagon. Marking his move to the light heavyweight division, Costa, whose career has been marred by breaks and losses, made an impact when he knocked out the unbeaten Russian Azamat Murzakanov in the third round of their co-main event.

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“This is unbelievably good,” Costa said after the win. “Put some respect on my name! Look, I’m part of one of the best companies in the world. Look who is there, President Donald Trump, and fighting in front of a great leader like this is an honor.”

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Sitting cageside with UFC CEO Dana White and Hunter Campbell, Trump watched closely as the action unfolded. Now on a two-win streak, Paulo Costa stepped out of the cage immediately after the fight to have a word with him. With the arena noise drowning things out, much of that exchange remained unclear at first. Costa later offered a glimpse into what was said between him and Trump.

“I say, ‘Okay, give me a better job…easier job,'” he told a reporter. “I appreciate it. He’s doing a lot for the whole world. I think.”

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“It was some personal things,” he later added. “I’m Brazilian, and we have some friends in common. Things aren’t good in Brazil right now, so we had a small chat.”

But that still wasn’t the full picture. Additional footage later showed the interaction continuing after the fighter shook hands with the US president, revealing a more animated exchange.

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“You’re a beautiful guy,” Trump could be heard saying. “Great fight…you could be a model; you look so good. You’re too good-looking to be a fighter. You’re some fighter. Thank you, man.”

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Later, during the post-fight media catch-up, Paulo Costa thanked President Trump. The moment stood out, but it also highlighted something familiar – Trump’s tendency to engage directly with fighters during high-profile events.

With that interaction now behind him, the focus shifts to what comes next for Costa.

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Paulo Costa just changed everything; now comes the hard decision

Looking every bit a 205-pounder, the Brazilian has turned heads by defeating a ranked contender. He now has a choice to make. Staying at light heavyweight offers fresh matchups and a chance to build his standing in a division that continues to evolve. At the same time, a return to middleweight remains on the table, where he currently holds the 14th rank among the contenders.

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“I have my mindset that I can make some sacrifices,” he said during the post-fight conference. “I can make 185 any time. But fighting at light heavyweight, I can prove I have enough skills and perform very well. I want to bring great performances; it doesn’t matter the weight, and it doesn’t matter who.”

Each path comes with immediate tests.

At 185 pounds, potential rematches with Israel Adesanya or Sean Strickland await, and he has even suggested a matchup against champion Khamzat Chimaev during the UFC 327 pre-fight media day. At light heavyweight, the road could lead to number one-ranked Magomed Ankalaev, Jiri Prochazka, or even the newly crowned champion Carlos Ulberg.

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What matters now is the timing of his next move. The Belo Horizonte native will turn 35 in ten days, and after rebuilding momentum, he is in no position to waste it. The next step has to count.