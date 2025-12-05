Payton Talbott’s Ethnicity and Nationality: Where Is the UFC Prospect From?

Rising bantamweight contender Payton Talbott has built his UFC identity on sharp timing, clean knockouts, and a personality that blends grit with artistic flair. But as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career, his showdown with former double champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 323, fans are asking something beyond wins and losses: Where does Talbott’s story begin?

After all, the 27-year-old isn’t just a fighter; he represents a mix of cultures, places, and people who shaped him long before he ever stepped inside the Octagon. So, what is Payton Talbott’s true background, and how did it influence the athlete he has become?

Where was Payton Talbott born and raised? Las Vegas roots and Reno life

Payton Anthony Talbott was born on September 9, 1998, in Las Vegas, Nevada, but his childhood story unfolds nearly 450 miles north in Reno, where he grew up surrounded by outdoor sports, wrestling mats, and a tight-knit family. Before discovering MMA, Talbott played football and excelled in competitive wrestling at Reno High School, eventually making his way to the University of Nevada.

He later graduated in 2022 with a psychology degree and a minor in music, a detail that surprises many fans who only know him through fight highlights and creative social media posts. Despite his growing fame, Talbott admitted the attention still feels new, telling UFC.com, “Every time I go out now, I get recognized, so that’s kind of new.”

His Nevada upbringing also shaped the thrill-seeking side of his personality. He spent his free time cliff jumping, skateboarding, and chasing adrenaline long before entering MMA. With his early years covered, the next question becomes: Which cultural and ethnic threads form Talbott’s heritage?

What is Payton Talbott’s ethnicity and tribal background?

As per reports, Payton Talbott is part African American and part Choctaw, giving him a heritage that is both diverse and deeply meaningful. His connection to the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, one of the largest federally recognized tribes in the United States, is something the young fighter speaks about with pride.

Talbott discovered MMA in 2017, inspired by Conor McGregor’s highlights, and dove into the sport with the same intensity that has now made him a top prospect.

He has trained at the Reno Academy of Combat throughout his rise, staying loyal to the place where he first found his footing in martial arts. But family influence plays an even bigger role in his journey, especially one figure who shaped his confidence inside and outside the cage. Let’s talk about that support system.

Payton Talbott’s family, mother LaDawn, and support system

Behind the highlight-reel finishes and the loud arena crowds stands Talbott’s mother, Dr. LaDawn Nesbitt Talbott, a plastic surgeon and former Pro Bikini competitor. Fitness, discipline, and high standards run in the family, and Talbott often credits his upbringing for giving him the foundation to chase big goals.

He has four siblings, one sister and three brothers, and has described his household as one where encouragement outweighed pressure. Dr. Talbott is especially vocal about her support, even posting clips and photos of Payton during fight week events.

Talbott once joked with Ariel Helwani that she also apparently treats him not like a patient but like her son and always makes sure he is in good shape. He said that she is comforted by the fact that if anything were to happen to his face because of a fight, she could stitch him back up since she is a doctor.

As he prepares to face Henry Cejudo at UFC 323, Talbott carries all of those pieces with him: Las Vegas roots, Reno memories, Choctaw culture, and the steady support of his mother and siblings.