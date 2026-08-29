Production Team Risks Dana White’s Wrath as Fans Spot Multiple Graphics Errors During UFC Shanghai Live Broadcast

With Song Yadong claiming a massive victory in front of his home crowd, UFC’s Fight Night in Shanghai has come to a spectacular end. While the event will be remembered for Umar Nurmagomedov suffering his second career loss and his first knockout, the card at Oriental Sports Center may also be remembered for the multiple graphics errors that emerged throughout the evening.

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Just last month, Dana White had slammed his production team for mistakenly denoting boxing champion Shakur Stevenson as OKC NBA player Jalen Williams on the on-screen graphics. Now, it’s possible the team will once again face the UFC CEO’s wrath as the promotion wraps up its UFC Shanghai event.

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“Beijing, Poland,” read MMA content creator DovySimu’s post on X.

Those comments stemmed from the location shown as the city Xiaonan Yan was fighting out of. Fighting in the co-main event, the Chinese fighter faced the Brazilian Denise Gomes. The detail was both factually and geographically incorrect.

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While Beijing is the capital of China, Yan, who was born in Shenyang, a city in Liaoning province, fights out of Sacramento, in California, United States.

Slamming his production team for the Stevenson mistake, White had said, “I mean, it’s just absolutely crazy. We are the absolute worst to ever do the celebrity thing. When we put celebrities up, we are the worst. I just had this f-king debate in the back with my guys while I was screaming at everybody back there, and they said, ‘No, soccer’s worse. ‘Soccer shows the people, and they don’t put up any graphics. ‘Oh no. We put up f-king graphics and put the wrong guy’s name on it! We win. We’re the worst EVER to f-king do it.”

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With so many users pointing out the errors made tonight, it appears the production is going to hear from White again.

Here’s how some of the reactions looked on social media.

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“Niteroi, Australia, and Beijing, Poland,” one user wrote before adding, “UFC graphics today have said ‘Hunan, Brazil,’ ‘Tokyo, Florida,’ and ‘Shanghai, Texas.'”

Calling out Dana White directly, one wrote, “@danawhite the graphics on UFC Fight Night Shanghai are so wrong on Yan’s introduction; it’s showing Beijing and Poland. Where the hell is that?”

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One user added, “Amazing graphics, UFC.” Offering a take that is increasingly becoming familiar, one fan said, “I reckon they’re using AI; they were f-ked last week too.”