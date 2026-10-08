“Protect That Pretty Face”: Chris Hemsworth Warned Not to Accept MMA Fight After Releasing Training Footage

“A jack of all trades is a master of none.” Fans quickly reminded Chris Hemsworth after a report emerged suggesting he wants to enter a competitive MMA fight. Hemsworth, 43, is known for acting in movies such as Thor and Extraction. With his ripped physique, videos of the Melbourne-born actor trying his hand at boxing and MMA have circulated before.

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“Chris Hemsworth dropped new training footage after saying he wants an MMA fight 👀,” read the caption on Happy Punch‘s tweet.

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The post featured a minute-long video featuring Hemsworth and the trainer. After a regular 1-2 combination, the Hollywood actor pivoted to kicks. First, a traditional rear-foot roundhouse, followed by a Muay Thai roundhouse, with a right cross punctuating in between.

Given the stance and the way he executed those punches and the kicks, Hemsworth’s training clearly had a Muay Thai influence.

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The Thor actor appears to have built substantial experience in combat sports, particularly boxing and Muay Thai. However, there is no documented record of him competing in sanctioned MMA or professional fights.

His training has largely been geared towards fitness, film preparation, and controlled sparring. He has worked with Jorge Blanco, who has trained MMA fighters, including George St-Pierre.

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However, Hollywood stars stepping outside their comfort zones to train and fight is not unprecedented.

Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED EXTRACTION 2, Chris Hemsworth, 2023. ph: Jason Boland / Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

A few combat sport crossovers include Gina Carano, Cung Lee, Randy Couture, Ronda Rousey, and St-Pierre, who arrived with genuine championship credentials. Others, such as Jean-Claude Van Damme, Mickey Rourke, and Idris Alba, competed in combat sports alongside or before their acting careers.

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Venom actor Tom Hardy also has genuine competitive BJJ experience, winning multiple tournaments and earning a brown belt.

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Against those credentials, Chris Hemsworth’s looks considerably weaker. So, his interest in a competitive fight drew a particular set of reactions.

Chris Hemsworth wants to step into the cage – Fans want him to step away

“He isn’t pivoting the back foot on the kicks, and it irks me to hell. A lot of power but not enough technique,” wrote one user. The criticism points to fundamental aspects of his technique.

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While the fighter generates considerable power, poor supporting-foot rotation – especially while executing the roundhouse kicks – may reduce efficiency, balance, range, and technical effectiveness while increasing joint stress.

Another user added, “Telegraphs pretty hard. It wouldn’t go well. He needs to go to a gym and legitimately spar with someone his size who isn’t going easy on him because of his celebrity status. (It) would be a major wakeup call.”

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A fighter is at a major disadvantage when attacks become predictable. The flaw could, however, be improved by serious sparring against a similarly sized, competitive partner. It would expose defensive weakness, timing issues, and technical shortcomings.

“Better stay in the movie field and protect that pretty face,” a fan wrote sarcastically.

“No, please don’t,” another fan said. “He isn’t anywhere near ready like most of the people that pretend to be martial artists. Trained for over 30yrs, tho sh*t ain’t easy for the real ones.” While subjective, the comment highlights the difficulty of becoming a legitimate combat sport athlete. It takes years to develop the skills required to compete professionally in combat sports.

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The journey involves mental and physical challenges that shape a fighter over time. Given Hemsworth’s commitments as an actor and his age, a fight – even a casual appearance against a decently trained MMA fighter – looks like a stretch.

A user offered a familiar piece of fight wisdom: “Pads…don’t hit back. I just “dropped” that. The line echoes Bruce Lee’s famous words: ‘Boards don’t hit back.’ It remains relevant today. While pad work strengthens a fighter’s muscle memory, genuine feedback comes through rounds of live sparring.

Sparring against an equally trained fighter is the best way to gauge one’s strengths and weaknesses.

The caption in the video clearly suggests that Hemsworth is simply toying with the idea.

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In August, 2025, a similar video from the Hollywood actor drew considerable attention. Several fans, including UFC star Michael Chandler, reacted as Hemsworth punched at pads held by celebrity fitness trainer Luke Zocchi.