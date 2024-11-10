Ramiz Brahimaj Ethnicity & Nationality: What is the UFC Welterweight’s Religion

“Charlie Mike” – a phonetic phrase for the letters C and M that means “Continue the Mission” – is more than a motto for welterweight prospect Ramiz Brahimaj; it’s a way of life. With a record of 10-5 and all ten of his wins coming by submissions, Brahimaj has earned a reputation for his finishing skills and grit, characteristics that were evident in his unforgettable UFC debut.

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Although Brahimaj grew up in the United States, his family’s roots lie elsewhere. Representing Fortis MMA, he embodies the journey of his family’s struggles and the resilience that helped shape him. Here’s a closer look at his background and how he forged his path to the UFC, continuing his mission with every fight.

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What is Ramiz Brahimaj’s ethnicity and nationality?

Born on November 17, 1992, in The Bronx, New York City, Ramiz Brahimaj is an American fighter with deep roots in Kosovo, a relatively young country in Eastern Europe. His family’s heritage is Kosovar-Albanian. The 170lbs contender began his martial arts training at age 17 while juggling various odd jobs to support his family and even earned an associate degree from a community college along the way.

In an interview with Lucas Grandsire, Brahimaj spoke about his early days, sharing a story about a tumor he once had behind his eye and offering insights into his family’s journey from Kosovo. “I’m not originally from Texas,” he explained. “I moved here in 2007 from The Bronx, New York, but my family is from Kosovo, a small country in Eastern Europe.” He also spoke with pride about Kosovo’s national soccer team, mentioning that some of his relatives excel in soccer and even play professionally in Germany.

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Grandsire asked if people are often confused by Brahimaj’s heritage, to which the fighter replied, “This has been something that is not new to me at all. Whenever I tell them ‘Kosovo, Albania,’ they always say, ‘Oh, Armenia, where is that?’ And I’m like, no, I’m not Armenian.”

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Brahimaj described Kosovo as a young nation, still bearing the scars of war and Soviet disintegration in the 1990s. He recalled visiting Kosovo in 2003, shortly after the conflict, when his father, a Department of Defense contractor, was there on a mission. Brahimaj has since returned twice in 2007 and 2017, though the COVID-19 pandemic has made subsequent visits more challenging. Yet he hopes to return, aspiring to give back by organizing seminars and inspiring Kosovo’s youth.

While there isn’t much public information about his religious beliefs, there’s speculation that he may practice Islam. So let’s find out about his faith in detail.

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Is Ramiz Brahimaj a Muslim?

The surname “Brahimaj” is Albanian in origin and translates to “son of Brahim/Ibrahim” aligning closely with the Bosnian surname “Ibrahimović.” Both names hint at a Muslim heritage, as “Ibrahim” is the Islamic name for the prophet Abraham.

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Ramiz Brahimaj’s full name, Ramiz Shaban Brahimaj, suggests a strong connection to his heritage, though he has not openly discussed his religious beliefs in detail. However, he has shared glimpses of his faith on social media. In one Instagram post from 2019, during a weigh-in, he wrote, “On weight, feeling phenomenal and ready to punch that clock tomorrow. Thank you for all the love and support. God bless. Alhamdulilah.” The word “Alhamdulillah,” which means “Praise be to God” in Arabic has been used by various Muslim fighters in the UFC like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, and confirms his Muslim heritage.

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His journey has been one of resilience—he was initially booked to fight Miguel Baeza on Dana White’s Contender Series, but during the preliminary testing, doctors discovered a tumor behind his left eye, requiring immediate surgery. He has also battled through a COVID-19 infection, yet his faith has remained unshaken throughout these challenges.

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Now, as he prepares to step into the octagon against Mickey Gall at UFC 309, his determination is as strong as ever. Given his track record of overcoming adversity, do you think he has what it takes to secure the victory? Share your thoughts in the comments below!