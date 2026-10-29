Renato Moicano Hints at UFC Exit After Tom Nolan Clash at UFC Vegas 123

Renato Moicano finds himself at a crossroads where a shift in personal priorities signals that his time with the UFC could be drawing to a close after the scheduled bout against lightweight contender Tom Nolan at the UFC Vegas 123 headliner.

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“I don’t know (how I feel about that),” Moicano told MMA Fighting. “We have to wait and see. After I fight this (fight), fight the next, and I see how I feel and how much money I’m making in the UFC. If the money is good, if it’s worth it, nice, let’s go. If not, I’ll have (other) stuff to take care of (me), you know?”

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By ‘other stuff,’ Moicano basically means the business brand he has built to set him up once his fighting career is over. Stepping into the role of a promoter, the lightweight contender has established a promotional venture called Money Moicano MMA, with an event coming up on December 5, 2026.

Expressing interest in the corporate side of combat sports, Moicano wants to manage fighters based in Brazil.

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Moicano’s growing popularity as a content creator remains an overriding factor. While the Portuguese YouTube channel, Renato Money Moicano, has over 400,000 subscribers, the English-language channel, Money Moicano, commands a following of over 80,000.

Imago January 17, 2025, Los Angeles, Ca, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: L-R Joe Rogan and Renato Moicano at the ceremonial weigh-in at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. /PxImages Los Angeles, Ca United States – ZUMAp175 20250117_zsa_p175_147 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

“I want to fight this deal out for sure,” Moicano added. “I want to do the whole thing and then let’s see what happens. I would like to be a free agent, too. … Just to see what it’s like, and in Brazil, I’m getting big, like getting popular. So who knows? Maybe boxing, influencing, something like that, doing all this stuff other than MMA…”

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In particular, deep personal reasons seem to have forced Moicano to take a hard look at where his career is heading. His wife is expecting twins in December. With two other children already at home, Moicano anticipates taking an extended break around the birth and wants to compete before his family responsibilities increase.

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Moicano’s plans do not appear to stem from a plateaued career. Ever since his UFC debut, his track record has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Although his career suffered a significant setback in 2025 with back-to-back losses from Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush, Moicano rebounded with a second-round submission win over Chris Duncan at Fight Night on April 4, 2026.

Before the Duncan fight and later, Moicano was matched up against former opponent Brian Ortega. However, frequent injuries prevented Ortega from competing.

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“I was not expecting (Ortega to withdraw again), Moicano said, frustrated by Ortega’s frequent pullouts. “But it is what it is, you know? It is what it is. Actually, they offered me Brian (again). UFC asked me, ‘Do you want to fight Brian November in Qatar?’ And I say, ‘Hell no,’ I’m not gonna fighting Brian Ortega again, because I just cannot trust that he’s going to show up to the fight.”

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Though he defeated Duncan, Moicano revealed that heading into the fight, thoughts of quitting crossed his mind. Had he lost the bout, his career would have ended, as it would have been a third loss in a row. The scenario worried him.

Even if he quits, Moicano will not be the only prominent UFC figure who stepped into social media branding once the fighting career is over.

After retiring from the UFC, former heavyweight contender Brandon Schaub transitioned into podcasting and established hugely popular shows like The Fighter and The King and the Sting, alongside building the Thicc Boy Studios network.

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Similar moves were taken by Quinten “Rampage” Jackson and Demetrious Johnson. While the former light heavyweight champion has established himself as a well-known streamer and content creator, through his Might Mouse brand, Johnson has become one of the most recognizable voices in combat sports.

Taking those examples into consideration, Moicano likely wants to keep his options open. He is not announcing his retirement and will decide what to do based on his earnings and other opportunities.