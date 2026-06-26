Renowned UFC Icon Launches 2028 US Presidential Election Campaign

Donald Trump’s plans to serve as a “two-term” and “eight-year president” are likely to face a serious challenge come 2028. Given the constitutional limits imposed by the 22nd Amendment, his current term, which ends in January 2029, is unlikely to be extended. But if it does, then there’s a good chance he would find himself facing a familiar face from the combat sport world: Chael Sonnen.

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The UFC’s two-time title challenger made a surprise announcement yesterday when he declared his bid for the United States presidency on social media. What’s more, gearing up for the next presidential elections slated for November 2028, he has even sought nominations for what would be his potential cabinet if he manages to win.

“I am at the beginning phases of putting my cabinet together to run for the presidency in 2028. I only want to hear from the best and the brightest. Tell me why should I appoint you and tell me why you’re so confidence that a GANGSTER is going to win,” Sonnen’s X post read.

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Hours ago, the former UFC star even shared a “Chael Sonnen 2028” poster. So what exactly prompted the former Division I All-American wrestler and UFC icon to pursue a political career would be best explained by him alone. Is it his own personal ambition? Or did his yearning to do something for the community and country rouse him to stand for the presidency? It could also be a combination of both.

Either way, the political move is not something new for Chael Sonnen, who last fought in 2019 (2013 in the UFC). His latest announcement comes 16 years after he made his first attempt, when he ran for the 37th district in Oregon’s House of Representatives in his home state. He earned the Republican nomination without facing any opposition.

But his campaign ultimately ended when he dropped out because of an earlier federal conviction tied to a 2006 case. Following that setback in 2010, Sonnen remained away from electoral politics for many years. Last year, however, the 30-18 UFC veteran revived his political aspirations, publicly expressing interest in becoming Oregon’s governor during media appearances.

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With the latest announcement, the 49-year-old may have gone beyond the state government. But the move is particularly noteworthy. In the days leading up to the UFC White House event, he even criticized his old rival, former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who famously defeated him in 2013 in their light heavyweight title fight, over a potential participation.

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Given Sonnen’s well-earned reputation as a trash talker during his run in the UFC, whether this is just an emotional outburst is something fans will discover only with time. Even so, he is not alone in nursing such lofty political ambitions.

Chael Sonnen is not alone: Others who have entered or eyed the political arena

One notable example came from outside the United States, when former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor revealed in March 2025 that he was considering running for Ireland’s presidency.

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But McGregor later abandoned his attempt to contest the nation’s 2025 presidential election when he failed to obtain the endorsement needed to qualify as a candidate. Besides low approval ratings, ongoing legal controversies further damaged his prospects.

Although he exited the race, McGregor said the decision followed discussions with his family and maintained that he intends to pursue political office again in the future.

Though circumstances and even the country are different, McGregor’s case should provide Sonnen with a textbook example to learn from so that he does not repeat similar mistakes.

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Closer to home, Sonnen may also face competition from another figure from the combat sports world.

YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned-wrestler Logan Paul also made his political ambitions clear years ago. The 31-year-old elder brother of Jake Paul floated the idea back in 2020. He later claimed he would run in the elections slated for 2032, after meeting the minimum age requirement of 35 to run for the presidency.

When talking about the older brother, the younger one cannot be ignored either. Just a few months ago, at a rally in Hebron, President Trump openly endorsed the fighter who came off a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua this past December, saying that he “will, in the not-too-distant future, be running for political office.”

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Beyond those ambitions and endorsements, the most notable case of a former combat sports figure entering politics and rising to the highest state office is that of Jesse Ventura. A former Navy SEAL, Ventura served as the 38th governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003, after a Hall of Fame career in the WWE that was followed by a stint in movies.

Against that backdrop, it’s too early to speculate whether Chael Sonnen will follow through on his words. Only time can tell whether he seriously pursues a campaign for the White House or if the announcement is another example of his trademark showmanship.

Throughout his public career, Sonnen has built a reputation for blurring the line between sincere intentions and attention-grabbing humor, leaving fans unsure when to take his statements at face value. After all, his outspoken personality has often produced memorable claims, including joking that he controlled the “underworld” and the streets of West Linn, Oregon. It’s a different fact that the city reportedly enjoyed a reputation as one of the state’s most affluent communities.

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That history of exaggeration mixed with a certain level of boldness and confidence makes it difficult to fully explain whether Sonnen’s latest political aspirations are genuine or just another headline-grabbing take.