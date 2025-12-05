Ronda Rousey–Kayla Harrison Beef Revealed as ‘Bigger Than Khabib–McGregor’ Claim Ignites Grudge Fight Buzz

Their careers may have diverged in different directions. But the idea of seeing two of the greatest women mixed martial artists collide on the biggest stage has never lost its appeal. Former teammates Kayla Harrison and Ronda Rousey define an entire era in women’s MMA. However, time took them down separate paths, leaving the possibility of a great fight hanging in the balance. By contrast, fate aligned for the men when Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor clashed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Yet a few, like insider Ali Abdelaziz, refuse to temper their expectations. The former MMA fighter-turned-manager has overseen the careers of legends such as Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, and Justin Gaethje. His current roster includes Kayla Harrison. And going by the words of the Cairo-born manager, who turns 48 today, a matchup with Ronda Rousey still makes sense. Perhaps even big enough to surpass what Khabib vs. McGregor delivered seven years ago. He bases this largely on the grudge that has simmered between Harrison and Rousey over time, to the point that neither seems particularly fond of the other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdelaziz believes Kayla Harrison-Ronda Rousey would be an era-defining showdown

Both Kayla Harrison and Ronda Rousey are currently embedded in high-octane storylines. The reigning bantamweight champion is preparing for a much-anticipated title defense against Amanda Nunes, who returns after a two-year layoff. Rousey has meanwhile been making headlines for a rumored boxing debut against champion Katie Taylor. So Ali Abdelaziz believes the time is right to give new shape to their longstanding beef.

“Kayla Harrison and Ronda Rousey: the ultimate grudge match for all the marbles. There’s a lot of beef from the judo days,” he told MMA Junkie, adding, “I think Ronda Rousey and Kayla Harrison, one of the biggest fights in UFC history, might do bigger numbers than Khabib and McGregor because there’s a lot of nasty shit in the closet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledged the mutual dislike between the two. But given his ties with Harrison, he naturally sides with her perspective. If she dislikes someone, the sentiment extends to him as well. Even days earlier, while speaking with TMZ Sports, Abdelaziz highlighted Harrison’s options after the Nunes fight – a matchup with Rousey or a superfight with flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

However, considering Rousey crafted a new legacy in WWE and entertainment since leaving MMA, a fight with Harrison still remains a long shot, at least for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Harrison-Rousey feud still burns hot

As far as Harrison is concerned, she dropped a few hints during an interview with Ariel Helwani. While clarifying they were never truly friends, she sounded open to a matchup with Rousey. “Yeah, that’d be some free money,” Harrison replied when Helwani asked whether she would still be interested in a fight with the former champion.

Imago October 5, 2024, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA: KETLEN VIEIRA and KAYLA HARRISON fight in a 3-round WomenÃ s Bantamweight bout at UFC 307 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City USA – ZUMAs346 20241005_zsp_s346_127 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

No comments have yet emerged from Rousey’s camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rivalry between Kayla Harrison and Ronda Rousey traces back to their judo days. Rousey became the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo, taking bronze. Her former roommate, Harrison, later went a step further by claiming back-to-back Olympic gold medals. Reports have circulated over the years of Rousey getting the better of Harrison in sparring sessions.

Their paths intersect again through Amanda Nunes. Nunes ended Rousey’s UFC career with a first-round TKO at UFC 207. So Harrison seems determined to outperform her old rival in the paid ranks. She now has that opportunity when she faces Nunes at T-Mobile Arena on January 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outcome of the Paramount-UFC inaugural broadcast could set the tone for whether talks of a Rousey matchup gain momentum.

What’s your take? Do you think Harrison vs. Rousey could be as big as Abdelaziz claims?