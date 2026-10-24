Sean Strickland Advised About Exiting Dana White’s Roster as UFC Legend Drops Insights

While Sean Strickland wants to earn more than the UFC is currently paying him, despite his championship status, a move to boxing could be complicated by his existing contractual obligations. However, there could be a way out if Strickland seeks a release from the promotion, according to former champion and icon Demetrious Johnson, who sees parallels between Strickland’s situation and his own departure from the UFC.

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“If Sean Strickland wants to get released and they release him, I’m sure the UFC can always angle something where it’s like, ‘Hey, there’s an athlete out there that we want,’ or they can just release him,” Johnson said in Tim Welch’s show.

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Johnson’s advice addresses the difficult position Strickland finds himself in after publicly voicing dissatisfaction with his compensation.

“The UFC, they don’t pay you enough money to walk away like, ‘Man, life is f***ing good. I’ve dedicated my life to this; I put the time in this.’ “The UFC builds a legacy; they keep you right here, but they build a legacy, and they don’t pay you enough, so you have to come back and ruin your legacy. I just don’t want to do that,” Strickland said while expressing interest in a potential boxing matchup with Jake Paul.

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Meanwhile, Dana White revealed that Strickland signed a new contract shortly before reclaiming the middleweight title by defeating Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 in May.

Reports suggest negotiations for Strickland’s proposed title defense against Nassourdine Imavov stalled because of financial disagreements. A heated confrontation between the two further underscored the tension surrounding the situation.

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This is not the first time Strickland has clashed with the UFC. He previously criticized the promotion over his alleged exclusion from the White House event. The current dispute has also raised questions about the timing of his next fight, although the precise contractual terms still remain unclear.

Imago December 16, 2022, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 16: Sean Strickland steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Vegas 66 – Cannonier vs Strickland – Weigh-ins on December 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20221216_zsa_p175_054 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Strickland’s current situation reminded Johnson of his own departure from the UFC in 2018 when disagreements over fighter compensation, promotional exposure, and matchmaking decisions contributed to his decision to leave.

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Despite defending his flyweight championship 11 consecutive times, Johnson felt the promotion did not adequately support his career. Tensions escalated over a proposed bout with T.J. Dillashaw, particularly regarding weight-cutting concerns and financial protections.

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After losing his title to Henry Cejudo, Johnson left the UFC to join ONE Championship. His departure, however, involved an unusual arrangement between the two promotions, which he believes offer a useful lesson for Strickland.

When Demetrious Johnson chose to walk away from the UFC

“I was traded. I asked the UFC for my release,” Johnson said. “I asked them…I said, ‘Dana, Hunter Campbell, can you please release you from my contract so I can go make more money?’ And UFC says, ‘Okay, well, we’re going to release you, but we have to see if we can get something when we release you. We just can’t let you go. Maybe we can get something.

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“At the time, Ben Askren was retired, and the UFC was like, “Well, Ben Askren has a mouth. He can generate a lot of noise. So if we can, they reached out to ONE Championship, and they had the discussion. They’re like, “Hey, we’ll give you Demetrious Johnson even though we’re going to release him; we’ll give him to you, but we would like to have the opportunity to have Ben Askren.”

Johnson’s account emphasizes that he initiated his UFC exit because he wanted to pursue better financial opportunities, rather than simply being traded away at the promotion’s request. According to Johnson, the UFC was considering a third fight with Cejudo, but he wanted to leave his existing contract and explore other opportunities.

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Once he requested his release, the UFC explored an arrangement that would benefit both the promotions.

Johnson’s comments also touch on the UFC’s approach to championship titles. When a champion becomes unavailable or declines to compete, the promotion can strip the fighter of their title or introduce an interim championship to keep the division moving.

Although Johnson’s experience offers a potential example for fighters facing contract disputes, his arrangement with ONE Championship remains difficult to replicate. The UFC has not made another comparable trade with the promotion.

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Johnson’s broader advice to fighters dealing with contract disputes centers on making practical decisions rather than trying to recreate his 2018 move. In discussing Strickland’s situation, he suggested that fighters should honor their existing commitments or complete their remaining bouts to strengthen their negotiating position.

After meeting those obligations, fighters can consider other alternatives such as boxing if the financial opportunities are more attractive. Johnson’s own departure depended on a rare arrangement between two promotions, making a similar exchange difficult and an uncertain option for Strickland.