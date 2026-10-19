Sean Strickland Drawn Into Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Camp Debate After TikToker’s Threat

With zero MMA experience and just one boxing bout under his belt, HSTikkyTokky believes he can give UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland a solid beatdown if the two ever step into the ring. To make his case, the British social media personality pointed to Strickland’s complicated relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s circle, marked by public criticism, contrasting views on fighting, and occasional praise. Few could have predicted that this history would lead to such a bizarre callout.

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“Mate, I’ve seen it,” HSTikkyTokky said on Fred Talks Fighting. “I’ve seen it cuz he’s getting paid chump change to fight in the UFC. The egghead b****d. 400k to fight, 400k to win. That is hilarious, bro. That is hilarious. Of course, he wants to come to influencer boxing, but you know what?

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“A name you never hear him say is mine because he’s scared. Cuz I will de-enthrone him instantly. What is he? Middleweight champion of the UFC right now on his high horse and all that sh*t. Bro, watch. Watch the way I batter him. Watch the way I f**king batter him.

“That would I would go get surgery tomorrow if that fight was on in seven months. That’s all I’d need. Get surgery. Yeah. Have like half a year training. I’d get the best coaches. I’d smash your f**king head in, mate. Serious. That is a fight. Even now, like, I can feel like that my heart going in and my blood going like red. I’d love to f**king punch his head in. Oh, it’s not seriously.”

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Seemingly unimpressed by the TikToker’s rant, host Fred Beck noted that Strickland is equally adept at trash talking and suggested that a matchup between the two would generate plenty of media attention. That prompted HSTikkyTokky to boast further.

“I would f**king kill him,” he said before adding, “Honestly, I would f**king him up. Seriously, bro, that f**ing redneck bit** But I’ll f**k him up… Like, put him in against any of the Nurmagomedovs, and he’ll lose, mate. He’s just not full.”

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HSTikkyTokky’s call-out of Strickland appears to stem from two factors: the UFC champion’s ongoing pay dispute with the promotion and the influencer’s confidence in his own skills.

Imago Credits: Imago

The disagreement with the UFC centers on Strickland’s dissatisfaction with fighter compensation, despite reclaiming the middleweight championship in May 2026. The two-time champion publicly criticized the earning gaps between himself and other major names, indicating that his financial terms must improve before he competes again.

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As a result, negotiations for a potential title defense against Nassourdine Imavov reportedly stalled. UFC CEO Dana White, meanwhile, has pointed to the six-fight deal Strickland signed earlier this year, adding another complication to the dispute.

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With Strickland discussing completing his contractual obligations before exploring opportunities in boxing, HSTikkyTokky likely sees this as the right time to push himself into the conversation for a potential matchup with the UFC star.

Sean Strickland has enough on his plate, now HSTikkyTokky wants a piece

The TikToker, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, has so far fought only once as an influencer-boxer. Records list a cancelled bout against Tayo Ricci for January 20, 2024. A few months later, HSTikkyTokky made his debut against George Fensom at MF & DAZN X Series 17 on August 31, 2024.

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The TikToker also appears to have been booked to face Moziah Pinder, but the bout was reportedly cancelled. HSTikkyTokky was later booked to face Wade Plemons, although that matchup appears to have met the same fate.

HSTikkyTokky has also established Unhinged Promotions to stage influencer boxing events.

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Despite his limited record in the ring, the TikToker has continued to call out prominent figures, including Strickland. This is not the first time he has challenged the UFC middleweight champion.

During a Kick livestream in August 2025, HSTikkyTokky reportedly offered $40,000 for a boxing sparring session and boasted that he could dominate the American fighter.

Strickland, meanwhile, has repeatedly engaged with internet personalities through sparring sessions and public confrontations. His February 2024 session with Sneako drew widespread attention. Other encounters include a training session with YouTuber Nick Nayersina and a live stream appearance involving three creators.

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Strickland is not the only combat sports figure HSTikkyTokky appears to have called out.

His targets include Jake Paul, streamer Jon Zerka, and former England captain Wayne Rooney. Jake’s elder brother, WWE star Logan Paul, and fitness influencer Bradley Martin have also been mentioned among HSTikkyTokky’s potential opponents.

HSTikkyTokky’s criticism of Strickland appears to center on the perceived limitations of America’s striking-oriented approach against elite wrestlers associated with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

His argument suggests that sustained takedown pressure would neutralize Strickland’s jab and distance control, forcing him into less favorable exchanges on the ground.

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But, as Fred Beck pointed out, there’s a reasonable flaw in the argument. Although wrestling-heavy fighters can pose stylistic challenges, Strickland has faced high-level grapplers, including Khamzat Chimaev, whom he defeated by split decision to become a middleweight champion again.

Given Strickland’s apparent silence on the matter, HSTikkyTokky’s call out could be seen as an attempt to keep himself in the conversation in case the UFC champion becomes available to pursue a move into boxing.