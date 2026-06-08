Sean Strickland Praises UFC for Protecting His Rights Amid White House Ban

Sean Strickland is finally breathing easier. Despite the controversy, there are still institutions like the UFC that uphold the values enshrined in the 1st Amendment, most notably freedom of speech.

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Amid the uproar sparked by his claims of being banned from the UFC Freedom 250 card at the White House over political comments, the middleweight champion could finally relax after an open discussion with the UFC Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell.

“I talked to Hunter yesterday about the White House ban and what I said. He just laughed, and we carried on,” his X post read. “Regardless of the administration’s fascist views on speech, the UFC is holding the line for the 1st amendment… 👊 🇺🇸.”

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Before that conversation, frustration had clearly been building for Sean Strickland. Missing out on a card being promoted as historic and one of the biggest events in UFC history is one thing. But being told he could not even attend, despite holding a championship, when the combat world will turn its attention to the White House grounds is an entirely different issue.

That, according to Strickland, is exactly what happened. The two-time middleweight champion claimed UFC executives informed him he would not be allowed to attend the June 14 event, likely because of controversial political statements he had previously made online. Reacting publicly on social media, Strickland accused the organizers of silencing him and framed the situation as a free speech issue.

Later, Strickland said he planned to protest outside the White House using a bullhorn while carrying his championship belt.

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If only the timing of Strickland’s controversy could have been different. Because it arrived just when Dana White and his team were already dealing with mounting scrutiny surrounding the White House card.

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Pressure builds on Dana White amid White House card controversy

Critics have repeatedly pointed to the fact that the event falls on President Trump’s 80th birthday. The backlash intensified further after reports suggested the ticket access was controlled by the administration and UFC leadership instead of public sales. Altogether, it created a perception that the event was more politically selective and exclusive.

Attempting to quell the criticism, UFC Dana White told the Hollywood Reporter, “What this fight is really all about, and why we’re doing it at the White House, is it’s the 250th birthday of America. So from the first fight of the night until the main event, we will tell the story of America. You’ve got the far right, you’ve got the far left, and people are thinking that this is going to be like some type of political thing.”

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“This is the 250th birthday of America. That’s the story that we’re going to tell. If you are American, this is relevant to you as an American. Everybody, no matter what your politics are or any of that other bullsh*t.”

Some fighters also appeared to support that message, most notably interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, who is set to headline the White Card against title holder Ilia Topuria.

In a scathing response that has now become a public feud, Gaethje criticized both the boycott calls and Strickland’s behavior, calling them “relentlessly dumb.” Strickland later fired back, replying, “You’re a real good goy. Time to switch your flag.”

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Following his reported exchange with Hunter Campbell, though, Strickland now appears considerably less confrontational. Responding to a fan, he suggested he still plans to travel to Washington, writing, “I will be in DC. Isn’t there a fan greet? Maybe I’ll go there.”