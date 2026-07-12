Sophie Cunningham’s Iconic Point Steals the Show as UFC 329 Octagon Girl on Conor McGregor’s Comeback Night

With an under-a-minute finish of Benoit Saint Denis, which followed a dance-filled walkout, Paddy Pimblett justified his co-main event billing at UFC 329. But it appears the English lightweight contender wasn’t the only one who hogged the spotlight at the T-Mobile Arena before the headlining fight between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a surprise move, Sophie Cunningham caught everyone off guard when she kicked off the first round of the Pimblett-Saint-Denis bout as the octagon girl. The Indiana Fever guard, who is known for her outspoken personality, especially the 22-second point meme, didn’t disappoint when she made her signature gesture after joining the rest of the octagon girls. The basketball star’s move became an instant hit, drawing a wave of wild reactions.

“Sophie Cunningham should become permanent Octagon girl #UFC329,” wrote veteran MMA writer Adam Martin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The simplest reason why Martin sounded so enthusiastic could be the way Cunningham carried herself in her role as an octagon girl. With a hard-earned reputation as a player who never backs down from altercations and always stands up for her team members, Cunningham has gradually build a steady following.

In particular, her point gesture has gained cult status. Within the combat sports world, even Conor McGregor reportedly used Cunningham’s signature gesture to taunt Nate Diaz.