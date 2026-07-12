Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeMMA

Sophie Cunningham’s Iconic Point Steals the Show as UFC 329 Octagon Girl on Conor McGregor’s Comeback Night

google_perference

Add us on Google

Jaideep R Unnithan

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 11, 2026 | 11:59 PM EDT

HomeMMA

Sophie Cunningham’s Iconic Point Steals the Show as UFC 329 Octagon Girl on Conor McGregor’s Comeback Night

google_perference

Add us on Google

Jaideep R Unnithan

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 11, 2026 | 11:59 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

With an under-a-minute finish of Benoit Saint Denis, which followed a dance-filled walkout, Paddy Pimblett justified his co-main event billing at UFC 329. But it appears the English lightweight contender wasn’t the only one who hogged the spotlight at the T-Mobile Arena before the headlining fight between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a surprise move, Sophie Cunningham caught everyone off guard when she kicked off the first round of the Pimblett-Saint-Denis bout as the octagon girl. The Indiana Fever guard, who is known for her outspoken personality, especially the 22-second point meme, didn’t disappoint when she made her signature gesture after joining the rest of the octagon girls. The basketball star’s move became an instant hit, drawing a wave of wild reactions.

“Sophie Cunningham should become permanent Octagon girl #UFC329,” wrote veteran MMA writer Adam Martin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The simplest reason why Martin sounded so enthusiastic could be the way Cunningham carried herself in her role as an octagon girl. With a hard-earned reputation as a player who never backs down from altercations and always stands up for her team members, Cunningham has gradually build a steady following.

In particular, her point gesture has gained cult status. Within the combat sports world, even Conor McGregor reportedly used Cunningham’s signature gesture to taunt Nate Diaz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

Written by

author-image

Jaideep R Unnithan

3,801 Articles

Jaideep R. Unnithan is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports and one of the division’s most trusted voices. Since joining in October 2022, he has brought a deep love for the sport into every story, whether reporting on live bouts with the ES LiveEvent Desk or unpacking the legacy of fighters from different eras as part of the features desk. Trained under EssentiallySports’ prestigious Journalistic Excellence Program, which is a specialized training initiative designed to refine top writers' skills through mentorship and advanced sports journalism techniques, Jaideep’s writing reflects a quiet authority shaped by two years of covering boxing’s flashpoints and fault lines. He is drawn to the warrior code of legends like Alexis Argüello and Marvin Hagler, while also staying attuned to the promise of rising stars like Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez, David Benavidez, and Dmitry Bivol. Jaideep has a special fascination with Naoya Inoue’s old-school grit. Beyond writing, he reads widely, a habit that sharpens his storytelling, whether he’s tracing the rhythm of a classic fight or preparing his next ringside dispatch. Before joining EssentiallySports, Jaideep worked as a client manager and team manager in corporate roles, bringing strong organizational and communication skills to his journalistic career. He has also completed notable certifications, including a Non-Fiction Book Writing Workshop.

Know more

Related Stories