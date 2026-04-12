‘Sore Loser’ Jiri Prochazka Blasted After ‘Mercy’ Excuse for Carlos Ulberg Defeat at UFC 327

If Jiri Prochazka is devastated, fans are angry. But not just because of the loss. Their outrage stems from what he said after the fight, a claim that has only added to the backlash. According to him, showing mercy to an injured opponent cost him a title win.

In the main event of UFC 327 in Miami for the light heavyweight division’s vacant title, Carlos Ulberg derailed Jiri Prochazka‘s plans to become a second-time champion when he dropped him in the opening round. Prochazka pointed the blame at himself. For a stretch, the fight seemed firmly in his control, especially when it became clear that Ulberg had injured his knee. Instead of pressing the advantage, however, he chose to wait, allowing Ulberg to flip the fight in his favor. As reasonable as that explanation may sound, fans are not buying it.

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“Man… F**k Happened. Man, I was… I felt like… Mercy, you know? Prochazka told Joe Rogan during the post-fight interview. “In that fight, I felt… So… So sorry for him. So… Man… This is one of the biggest lessons in my life, man.”

“I still… Like, I can’t understand… Like… That was… That fight was won,” he added. “I won that fight. Yeah, I had it. It was in my hand. And I just… Left him because I just saw him… Saw his injury and… F**k, man…”

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The fight itself tells a sharper story. Early on, Prochazka controlled the exchanges and had Ulberg in trouble. At one point, Ulberg appeared to hurt his knee, and the shift was noticeable. Sensing an opening, Prochazka began throwing low kicks, putting pressure on the Kiwi, who struggled to stay balanced around the cage. The moment was there. But just as the momentum tilted fully his way, with his back to the cage, Ulberg fired a sharp counter that dropped Prochazka instantly.

He never recovered, and Ulberg walked away as a first-time champion. That moment, and what followed, quickly became the focus.

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Jiri Prochazka’s explanation doesn’t hold up, and fans pounce

“Sore loser, take the L; you got slept on (on) after trying to point at the ground,” one fan wrote. Given Prochazka’s cage antics, finishing Ulberg would have justified his approach. Instead, he let the moment slip, something even his supporters may struggle to defend.

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The criticism didn’t stop there. Some fans directly challenged the mercy claim. “Yeah, yeah, it was surely out of pity that he spammed the calf kicks when he saw Ulberg was down to one leg. He just got caught out by a very technical fighter who has a killer counter, that’s all.” It’s an argument many observers would likely agree with. Prochazka can say he was trying to be kind, but downplaying Ulberg’s skill and his willingness to fight through injury undercuts that claim.

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Others questioned the logic altogether. “Jiri Prochazka making excuses after the fight, showing mercy? This is a fight. What are you showing mercy for?” one said. In a regulated setting, fighters are already protected. Saying he held back does little to convince critics. Had he pressed forward, the referee likely would have stepped in.

Some reactions went further. “Jiri—top 10 dumbest fighters of all time 😂,” a fan wrote.

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Then came the broader criticism. “I’m gonna open a debate one day about this massively overhyped fighter; he just got lucky being in a sh*t weight class.” That view may divide opinion. The light heavyweight division has consistently delivered high-level fights, and Prochazka has had his share of strong performances against top names.

But beyond the noise, one question stands out.

What matters more now is how he responds. If Prochazka shows the same hesitation in future fights and fails to capitalize on key moments, the criticism around his approach will only grow—and this loss may define more than just a single night.