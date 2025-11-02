Steve Garcia Proves UFC World He’s Main Event Worthy After Seventh Straight Finish at Vegas 110

From far away Down Under, if Alexander Volkanovski saw it, he’s probably noticing a new threat to his throne. A rising contender is making waves in the ranks. And he made a compelling case for himself at the UFC Apex not long ago. At UFC Vegas 110, Steve Garcia snapped Ugandan David Onama’s four-fight winning streak with a first-round KO.

For fans, after the lackluster ending to last week’s UFC 321, this headliner delivered a dramatic finish worth watching. For Steve Garcia, it marked his seventh straight finish. It follows his decision to win over Calvin Kattar at UFC on ESPN: Lewis vs. Teixeira.

Steve Garcia racks up another statement victory

With Lerone Murphy topping the list with nine straight wins, followed by Movsar Evloev with eight and Ilia Topuria with seven, Steven Garcia now joins the coveted group with six victories. Highlighting the stats, a caption from Jed I. Goodman’s tweet read, “Longest Active Win Streaks.” It didn’t take long before comments and reactions began pouring in.

To set the record straight, Garcia entered the cage as a heavy favorite. But no one expected the fight to end so quickly. To some, it even seemed like a one-sided contest, with David Onama barely posing any challenge to the Mean Machine.

Of his seven victories, six have come by early stoppage. Only one, last year’s bout with Calvin Kattar, went the distance. Understandably, the triumph over Onama boosted Garcia’s confidence to the point that he even called out Max Holloway!

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions that poured in following Garcia’s resolute victory.

Garcia’s win sends fans and analysts into frenzy

Garcia’s feat visibly impressed journalist Marcel Dorff, who wrote, “Seven in a row for Garcia. Impressive first-round win against Onama. That’s six finishes in his last seven.” What’s more significant now is whether Garcia can sustain the streak, given that expectations for similar performances will only rise.

Another combat sports enthusiast found themself at a loss for words. “Garcia is a monster!!! Wow, he is on a roll. Seemed super patient and accurate and just made it look easy, absolutely sniped Onama. I think he beats a lot of the top 45ers in the top 10,” they said. While the latter part of that comment may spark some debate, it rings true regarding Garcia’s performance. Not for a second did he appear flustered or overexerted.

One user lamented David Onama’s listless showing, writing, “Onama did not show up. Garcia came with a vengeance.” Considering Onama was ranked 13th in the overall featherweight standings, fans likely expected him to offer more resistance.

Another fan proposed a potential matchup between Garcia and Jean Silva: “Steve Garcia and Jean Silva. I love beatdowns and wars; nothing is better than that. If Jean wins, he’ll have a ton of swagger to crack the top 5 again.” Given Silva’s last bout against Diego Lopes ended in disappointment, he’s now seeking redemption, and a fight with the resurgent Garcia could offer that opportunity.

Onama’s lackluster performance drew more reactions elsewhere. “GARCIA FINISHES ONAMA IN ONE! Big opportunity to headline tonight, and he delivered! I thought this was going to be a breakout for Onama; well done to Garcia. A ranking boost could happen; he’ll fight someone around the 9-11 mark at the least,” one fan commented.

The victory over Onama also earned Steven Garcia his fourth Performance of the Night honor.

With his ambitions newly fueled, Garcia could soon line up for bigger matchups. From his end, he even fired a salvo at champion Alexander Volkanovski. At the media day Garcia accused him of ‘holding up the division’ instead of choosing a contender. Fans will want to keep an eye out as further developments emerge.

Who, in your opinion, makes for a good matchup against Steven Garcia?