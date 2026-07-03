“Stupid Matchmaking”: UFC Fans Revolt After Umar Nurmagomedov’s Next Fight Announcement

While it’s been weeks since the UFC announced its return to China’s commercial capital, Shanghai, details about the card, including the headlining bout of the Fight Night event, remained under wraps. That picture may now be clearer, however, as the latest report indicates top bantamweight contenders Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong will feature in the main event.

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“🚨 BREAKING: Umar Nurmagomedov will fight Song Yadong in the main event of #UFCShanghai on August 29,” read the Championship Rounds’ X post.

However, instead of excitement, the report appears to have triggered an unexpected backlash from the fans, with some voicing their concerns openly on social media.

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The outrage, though limited, largely stems from the complexities surrounding the matchmaking in the 135-pound division. With Petr Yan holding the championship, the top four spots in the rankings are currently occupied by former title holder Merab Dvalishvili, Umar Nurmagomedov, Sean O’Malley, and Cory Sandhagen. Yadong holds the sixth position behind Mario Bautista.

With a deeply stacked lineup, it’s only natural for fans to ask why Nurmagomedov should be paired with Song Yadong, who comes off a win over Deiveson Figueiredo after losing a decision to O’Malley on UFC 324 on January 24. If anything, Nurmagomedov vs. Yadong remains a case of high risk for little reward, with the outcome potentially stalling the division.

Instead of pairing him up against a top-ranked fighter, Nurmagomedov now finds himself in the uncomfortable position of facing a fighter who could put a dent in his unbeaten record and derail his plans to become a champion.

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More significantly, to many diehard fans, Nurmagomedov had already earned a title shot when he outpointed Cory Sandhagen in a title eliminator two years ago.

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Months ago, his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov had made it clear. Outlining a plan for Umar, the former UFC champion said, “It was very important to make it clear there are only four guys on top right now, and the UFC knows this. If Yan is going to fight against Merab, Umar will fight against Sean O’Malley. If they choose O’Malley, Umar is going to fight Merab.”

The bantamweight contender, meanwhile, looks forward to avenging his last year’s loss, the only one in his stellar career, to Dvalishvili. Taken together, setting him up against someone like Yadong appears unnecessary to many.

Fans aren’t sold on Umar Nurmagomedov’s next fight

“Stupid matchmaking man,” one fan wrote bluntly. “They have Yan vs. Sean unbooked; they don’t even think about booking Umar vs. Sean. And the fact that Merab is just hanging out with Neon; UFC is a disaster, man.” With O’Malley now bouncing back into the win column, that’s a concern worth revisiting. Following back-to-back losses to Dvalishvili, O’Malley is now on a two-fight winning streak, which includes the most recent second-round knockout of Aiemann Zahabi on the White House card.

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“I’m tired of Song constantly getting chances at the top 5 every time he beats someone lackluster,” wrote another. “People are gonna be saying ‘Song by KO, bro’ just for him to clearly lose a decision and probably fight some can like Zahabi after and get another fight in the top 5.”

There could be some merit to that viewpoint. Studying the trajectory of Yadong’s fights over the last four years, it does seem that he received opportunities to face top names after scoring wins over lesser-known fighters. One exception could be the Henry Cejudo fight. While Yadong won the bout, it attracted considerable attention for the way it ended after an accidental eye poke left Cejudo unable to continue.

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Echoing concerns surrounding the risks the upcoming fight poses for Umar, one fan wrote, “With the way Umar has been shi**y lately and Merab breaking his confidence. Song has a chance against him if he steps up. His title chances may wane.”

“Hopefully Umar worked on his cardio,” another added.

Teasing that Umar Nurmagomedov might well be agreeable to the matchup with Yadong, one fan stated, “Umar going to leave nothing to chance 🤣 said let me spin the block on all the bantamweight contenders till it’s time for another title fight.”

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That’s certainly another possibility. Beginning with a familiar name who occupies a position among the top five or six ranked contenders, it’s likely Umar wants to clear out the contenders first before setting his sights on Yan or on whoever replaces him next.

That way, the UFC will barely have any excuse not to give him a shot at the title.

Umar Nurmagomedov was scheduled to fight 7th ranked bantamweight contender David Martínez at the UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Rountree Jr., scheduled for July 25 in Abu Dhabi. But the fight was cancelled after Martinez pulled out due to an injury. Viewed in that context, the matchup with Yadong then appears far more understandable.

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Speaking about the matchup against Yadong, Umar himself sounded excited. Calling the Chinese fighter a “punching bag,” Khabib’s cousin described the fight as an easy opportunity to secure a victory.