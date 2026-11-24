“Thank God, he’s doing well, walking around, talking,” Dana White reportedly said less than two months ago. White was referring to the concerning situation surrounding Raoni Barcelos, who collapsed during his fight against Raul Rosas Jr. on September 26. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the Brazilian fighter shared further details about his condition since being released from the hospital on September 30.

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“Yeah, the feeling, honestly, is different from all the other fights,” Barcelos said through an interpreter. “Given everything that went down. But you know, my mind. I want to get back. I’m looking forward to getting back. You know I’m doing everything, all the protocols that the UFC doctor and the PI stipulated for me.

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“I have a six-month suspension where I’m not working out or doing anything. I don’t want to get my heart rate up above 150. I’m doing weekly check-ins with the PI and giving them my heart rate and all my vitals and all of that. So yeah, it’s obviously a different feeling just because of everything that went down, but I’m really focused on, you know, going through this time recovering and looking forward to coming back.”

Barcelos’ predicament stems from the events that unfolded during his recent fight against Rosas Jr. Headlining the Fight Night card in Las Vegas, the Brazilian suffered a fifth-round stoppage loss. The defeat snapped his five-fight winning streak.

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Barcelona was reportedly ahead on the scorecard as the bout against Rosas Jr. progressed. However, the fight took a dramatically different turn when Rosas went for a takedown in the fifth round. As he dropped onto the canvas, Barcelos seemingly lost consciousness, forcing the referee to stop the fight and declare Rosas the winner by knockout.

The Brazilian was later stretchered out of the venue and taken to a trauma center. He reportedly regained consciousness in the ambulance.

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“Hey guys, how’s it going? I’m sending this message to let you all know that I’m doing well,” Barcelos said, speaking from the hospital bed. “I’m doing great getting all my tests done here at the hospital. It’s just a standard hospital procedure.

Zuma September 26, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: RAONI BARCELOS rush to hospital after suffering TKO lost during UFC Fight Night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20260926_zsp_o117_032 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

“It has to be done. So that’s it, guys. I’m grateful for all the prayers and all the messages of support. Keep that positive energy going. We keep moving forward to the next one. Man, I gave everything I had inside that cage. As I said before, the only way I was leaving that cage was by being carried out, and that’s how it happened.

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“It wasn’t the way I wanted. I wanted to be the champion. I wanted to come out with the win, but God knows best. So on to the next one. I’m here. I’m okay, and I’ll be back. I’ll come back stronger. I wanted to send a kiss to you all, a big hug, and thank you so much for everything. Thanks. Let’s keep going.”

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Later, his teammate Glover Teixeira revealed that medical tests showed Barcelos had brain swelling and traumatic brain injury. The fighter’s trainer, meanwhile, dismissed claims that Barcelos had suffered a stroke or heart attack.

For a fighter who has competed in 28 fights and suffered his last knockout loss three years ago, when Umar Nurmagomedov stopped him with punches and kicks in the opening round, this appears to be the first time Barcelos has faced such a serious medical issue.

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Beyond Barcelos: MMA’s most alarming in-cage medical emergencies

Notably, medical emergencies in combat sport can occur due to several factors. So it becomes difficult to identify a common cause behind sudden collapses.

Weight cutting is reported to cause severe dehydration, leading to disruption in electrolyte imbalance. A reduction in blood volume can also place considerable pressure on the heart and kidneys.

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Sometimes, cardiovascular complications, including abnormal heart rate rhythms and sudden drops in blood pressure, can also cause a fighter to lose consciousness.

Impact to the head and traumatic brain injuries can also cause neurological complications, including brain swelling.

A notable example involved Dhafir Harris, better known as Dada 5000, who collapsed following his Bellator fight against Kimbo Slice. Harris lost the bout via third-round TKO. However, reports indicate that he collapsed as the fight ended and was stretchered out to a hospital, where he was treated for cardiac arrest, severe dehydration, and kidney failure.

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Following Bellator’s decision not to re-sign him, Harris was reportedly suspended from MMA competition in Texas due to his health concerns.

While Barcelona’s case is different, his recovery will require careful attention at every stage if he hopes to return to competition and eventually fulfill his championship ambitions.