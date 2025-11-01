Sedriques Dumas Arrested on Felony Battery & Robbery Charges: Complete Timeline of Legal Troubles

Sedriques Dumas had been steadily advancing in his MMA career, holding a 10-3-0 (1 NC) record with three losses in seven UFC appearances. Most recently, the Florida fighter faced Zach Reese in a middleweight bout last September that ended in a no-contest due to an accidental foul. Shortly after that, Dumas encountered a major setback when a serious allegation emerged, sending shockwaves throughout the MMA community.

As a result, the 185-pound contender found himself under intense scrutiny after being arrested shortly before his last fight. This incident, in turn, created widespread controversy, raising questions about his future in the sport. Now, let’s delve into the details of what transpired and how Dumas navigated through this tumultuous chapter in his career.

When was Sedriques Dumas arrested? Multiple felony charges explained

Sedriques Dumas has carried controversy with him since the beginning of his career. Yet recently, his life has taken a difficult turn. The Florida native suffered his first professional loss when Michael Oleksiejczuk stopped him at UFC Fight Night on April 12. However, that setback was only the beginning, as felony charges soon followed, tied to an alleged home invasion. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department, Dumas’s arrest stemmed from domestic violence allegations involving him and the mother of his children.

Reports claimed that Dumas allegedly tried to force his way into his ex-partner’s home and attempted to take back a ring he said he had gifted her but failed to do so. The victim stated that Dumas then “threw her around the room” and into a large wooden vase before allegedly grabbing a $400 necklace from her neck and leaving the residence.

What are the five charges against Sedriques Dumas?

During the altercation, Sedriques Dumas reportedly violated several laws. Police conducted a probable search of his vehicle, where they discovered a bag containing more than 50 grams of marijuana, a handgun inside a UFC-branded bag, and drugs ‘prescribed’ to Dumas. However, officers later confirmed that Dumas possessed a valid medical marijuana card, which was taken into evidence. It was also during this time that police reviewed records and found Dumas had a prior felony conviction from 2024.

Following the discovery, authorities impounded Dumas’s BMW and collected the marijuana along with other items as evidence. According to the report, officers determined they had ‘probable cause to arrest Dumas’ on multiple charges, including home invasion/robbery, battery (domestic violence), possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sedriques Dumas’ previous arrest in February 2024: misdemeanor battery

In February 2024, Sedriques Dumas once again found himself in legal trouble involving the mother of his child. Jail records show that police arrested him at 6:13 a.m. local time on February 13 on felony battery charges following allegations of domestic violence. Authorities later reduced the charges to a misdemeanor.

According to police reports, the Florida native allegedly struck and scratched the mother of his child. Officers also claimed to have discovered text messages in which Dumas appeared to admit ‌the incident. When the case reached court, Dumas pleaded not guilty to the charges. Wanting to present his side, he went live on Facebook, sharing a conversation with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office from the investigation.

Authorities had initially responded to a call from a woman who claimed her boyfriend had hit her. Dumas denied the accusation, saying, “I’m not her boyfriend, so that wasn’t me. We’ve been broken up. … We’re not together. I’m just f—ing walking.” Dumas insisted that he was only walking down the street to “blow off some steam” when the disturbance happened.

Bond amount and court dates: what’s next for UFC fighter Dumas?

Sedriques Dumas spent time behind bars facing five charges, including felony home invasion and robbery. Currently, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office continues to hold him after booking him on Monday at 4:03 p.m. Meanwhile, authorities set his bond at $558,500.

Later, the middleweight fighter appeared in court on Tuesday before Judge Kristina Denise Lightel. Subsequently, officials scheduled his pretrial hearing for May 6, as the case has seen little progress. Earlier, in September, Dumas revealed that his bank account held only US $13.96, citing legal fees and personal financial challenges.

Sedriques Dumas’ 14 arrest history in Escambia County since 2014

Middleweight star Sedriques Dumas has earned a notorious reputation in the UFC due to his ongoing legal troubles, known even to law enforcement on a personal level. This latest incident adds to his extensive legal record, as he has a documented history of run-ins with the law. Since 2014, Dumas has faced 12 arrests, including allegations of similar offenses before joining the UFC. In one earlier case, police accused Dumas of assaulting a woman in Florida, though they did not make an arrest.

Additionally, he has a prior felony possession conviction, which required him to obtain permission from his parole officer to compete at a UFC event in Atlantic City. Despite his controversial reputation in MMA, the UFC has consistently provided Sedriques Dumas with the opportunity to display his skills on the sport’s biggest stage. Even with his ongoing legal issues and frequent run-ins with authorities, the promotion has continued to back the middleweight contender.

Tonight, the Florida native makes his return to the octagon at UFC Vegas 110. Stay tuned.