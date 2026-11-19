Jake Paul enters his December 24 boxing match against Cedric Doumbe as a clear favorite. Adding to the intrigue, some believe he could benefit from another favorable matchup in his next appearance.

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“Nate Diaz,” Islam Makhachev responded when Paul asked him to predict the outcome of a potential fight between Paul and Nate Diaz.

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Both Paul and his associate, Nakisa Bidarian, appeared unprepared for the answer. Makhachev soon clarified his response.

“I don’t say that,” the Russian stated. “I don’t say that. I just said Nate Diaz versus you. Who is it going to be…you have to fight in boxing.”

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His response prompted Paul to clarify that he wanted the fight against Diaz to take place under MMA rules.

“This guy (Diaz) is not in good shape now,” Makhachev added. “I think you are in better shape.”

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Islam Makhachev‘s doubt about Diaz stems from his previous MMA fight against Mike Perry. Two years after defeating Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match, Diaz returned to MMA. Competing in the inaugural MMA event of Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Diaz suffered a loss to Perry via corner stoppage.

Imago Boxing: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Aug 5, 2023 Dallas, Texas, USA Jake Paul right fights against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center. Dallas American Airlines Center Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20230805_krj_aj6_0046

Concerns arose after Diaz suffered facial cuts and bleeding that affected his vision, prompting his corner to call for the fight to be stopped. The former UFC star also suspected a finger fracture in his left hand and received a 180-day medical suspension pending clearance, along with a separate restriction related to his facial injuries.

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Despite struggling physically after nearly four years away from MMA, Diaz indicated that he had no immediate plans to retire and wanted to continue his career.

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Diaz left the UFC following a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. After transitioning to boxing, the grappling expert faced Paul on August 5, 2023, losing by unanimous decision.

Their rivalry, however, continued beyond the boxing match.

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Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: The rivalry that never faded

Paul reportedly proposed a $10 million MMA contest through the Professional Fighters League (PFL), which he had joined in early 2023. However, Diaz appeared to prefer a co-promotional arrangement involving his Real Fight Inc. promotion.

Although Diaz briefly promoted a potential boxing rematch, Paul’s promotion reportedly ruled out that possibility, indicating that Paul remained open to an MMA fight.

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The matchup resurfaced in November 2025, when Diaz suggested he had accepted another fight, but no official announcement followed. Their rivalry gained fresh momentum in 2026 after the MVP-PFL partnership emerged, with Paul again naming Diaz as a potential opponent.

“I’m going to continue to fight. I’m going to get in the MMA,” Paul said at PFL New York. “Nate Diaz, yourself, signed the contract. He’s been ducking for a while, actually. You know me; I’ll fight anybody. I’ll fight Joshua, I’ll fight Fury, I’ll fight whoever, whenever.

“So, Nate Diaz has been ducking, but yeah, it’s time to sign the contract. We did this merger; everything’s good, everything’s golden. I have a wrestling background. I love proving people wrong. Half the crowd is saying F Jake Paul, but the reason they’re here is because of me.”

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Diaz subsequently responded to Paul’s challenge, keeping the matchup in the conversation. “Pull the f**k up @jakepaul,” his social media post read.

Despite their repeated callouts and public expressions of interest, neither an MMA fight nor a boxing sequel has been officially announced.

Besides Makhachev, several prominent figures have weighed in on the Paul-Diaz matchup. However, most of their comments focused on the 2023 boxing fight. Given the uncertainty surrounding a potential rematch, people might be reluctant to offer predictions before a fight is officially announced.

Following his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua last December, Paul is set to return to the boxing ring next month. He will face MMA fighter Cedric Doumbe in Dubai.

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Following their merger in July 2026, the MVP-PFL brand is expected to complete its transition and rebrand as MVP MMA in January 2027.

So it’s possible, after the Doumbe bout, Paul could begin preparations for his next fight, with Diaz emerging as the leading candidate.