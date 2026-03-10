Tom Aspinall Reveals UFC Return Timeline After Eye Surgery

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Aspinall is looking at a return timeline

Aspinall has a positive update for fans about his recovery

Eddie Hearn brings in the numbers to defend Aspinall from the UFC

An ordeal that began this past October may finally come to an end as Tom Aspinall eyes a potential comeback later this year. Things are looking up for the Brit ever since his bold shift to Eddie Hearn’s stable.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The UFC heavyweight landscape has undergone significant change since UFC 321, when Ciryl Gane‘s hands accidentally poked his eyes. Aspinall couldn’t continue, leading to the bout being declared a no-contest. While still holding the UFC’s undisputed heavyweight championship, the Englishman was sidelined as he underwent surgery on both eyes. During that stretch, the division did not stand still.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his absence, his last opponent has now stepped up to face Alex Pereira at the much-discussed White House event for the interim title. Meanwhile, as he entrusts Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent agency to manage his promotions, Aspinall told Ariel Helwani he remains determined about his UFC future.

“I hope so. I hope so. I think so…” Aspinall replied when the MMA journalist speculated on a 2026 return. “They’re giving me the indication that everything’s going in the right direction and improving fast. So, there was a time when, you know, things were all up in the air because we had some complications with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But everything now is moving good, and I’m feeling a lot better,” he added on The MMA Hour. “So, I can really see the difference in the way, you know, the vision is because vision is something that you use, obviously, every second of every day. So, mate, I’m feeling really good about it at the moment. It’s great to see the hope and optimism and hear it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That response prompted Helwani to ask whether it ever crossed his mind that he would never step back into the cage. Tom Aspinall admitted that it had. There were periods when he wondered what he would do with his life.

He has been training since he was eight years old. Next month, he turns 33. There were discussions that he might have to take time off his training regimen, Aspinall said. But as his condition improved, he could now look ahead and move past that difficult stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC Fight Night-Volkov vs Aspinall, Mar 19, 2022 London, UK Tom Aspinall blue gloves defeats Alexander Volkov red gloves during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports, 19.03.2022 23:50:09, 17932212, UFC Fight Night, Alexander Volkov, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPerxHaljestamx 17932212

Still, the mental toll lingered. Earlier, Dana White’s comments about the Ciryl Gane fight had shaken his confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Aspinall believes Eddie Hearn will help reclaim his momentum and confidence

So the Salfordian has already taken steps to steady his career. He has joined Eddie Hearn‘s newly formed talent agency for his commercial and managerial promotions.

“I mean, how can your confidence not take a knock? You work your whole life for something, and someone can just spin it on you that I just didn’t want to carry on,” he told reporters. “I’ve had millions of fights; I’ve been fighting since I was eight years old. That is not the case. I need to work on that confidence a little bit, and I feel like Eddie (Hearn) and the team are going to help with that. So that’s why I’ve come with them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as his recovery progresses, the focus shifts back to the title picture. Aspinall has enough time to recuperate, train, wait, and monitor development since much depends on the outcome of the matchup between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane. The Brazilian, who became a light heavyweight champion this past October, aims to become the first UFC fighter to win titles in three weight classes at the co-main event of the White House event, billed UFC Freedom 250.

Reacting to the announcement, Aspinall has already made his intentions clear.

“Just took in the information, Ciryl Gane/Alex Pereira; obviously, I want to fight the winner of that,” Aspinall said. “So just waiting now to be given the green light, the all-clear from the doctor, to start training properly again. As soon as we can start training properly again, full contact in the gym, we will be getting a fight date booked to fight the winner. So just waiting for clearance now, and then we go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His newly signed promotional manager, Eddie Hearn, has high hopes for Aspinall’s future. The Matchroom Boxing head had also expressed concern over Aspinall’s shaken confidence and discussed his intent on rebuilding it. But the buck does not stop there for Hearn.

With the feud with Dana White going on in full swing, Hearn told Ariel Helwani just yesterday that Aspinall should be earning ten times more than what he is making now. For context, he said Zuffa’s star signing, Conor Benn, is making ten to fifteen times more than Tom. This helps put things in perspective for the onlookers.

If all goes well, fans can expect to see Aspinall pull off a career resurgence, both in terms of his performance and his fight purse. Worst-case scenario, he exits the UFC and pursues his boxing interests with Hearn guiding him. Which outcome do you think is more likely?