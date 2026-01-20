Tom Aspinall’s Teammate Shares Injury Update Amid Eye-Poke Controversy and Uncertain UFC Future

While Tom Aspinall deals with a troubled eye and a wave of online criticism that painted him as the villain, he still enjoys strong support from those who know him best. In faraway England, Aspinall is likely to watch the celebrations from a hospital, where he is scheduled for eye surgery in mid-January – one of several procedures following the stoppage caused by Ciryl Gane’s accidental poke – as the UFC kicks off its yearly calendar with the inaugural event under the Paramount+ deal.

The incident during Aspinall’s first undisputed heavyweight title defense has thrown his career into uncertainty. Many accused him of quitting just as Gane began gaining momentum. Still, Tom Aspinall has supporters who continue to back him and his story.

Tom Aspinall backed by teammate after eye-poke controversy

One of Aspinall’s stablemates, Modestas Bukauskas, will fight on the preliminary card at the T-Mobile Arena this Saturday. Expressing sympathy for his teammate, the Lithuanian-British light heavyweight highlighted how reliable Aspinall has been for the UFC. “He’s been a consummate company man,” he told MMA Fighting.

Firing back at online criticism that accused Aspinall of quitting, using the eye poke as an excuse, and being mentally weak, Bukauskas drew on his own experience: “It’s very unfair of people to jump to hate on him because he couldn’t continue. What if that happened to you? I don’t think you’d be fighting either.”

Despite the backlash, Bukauskas believes the ordeal will only make Aspinall more determined to mount a stronger comeback. “I feel like it’s giving him another log to his fire when he does come back,” he said. He later updated on Aspinall’s condition.

Bukauskas feels the eye injury isn’t minor or temporary, so he requires medical treatment – possibly surgery and injections – and cannot recover with rest alone.

Aspinall set to come back stronger as rematch hopes build

Sharing a few details in a video message, Aspinall said, “By the time this (statement) goes out, I’ll probably have surgery on one eye already. (The) next surgery is coming mid-January. So, we’re working towards getting back. That’s the plan.”

His team member, meanwhile, remains optimistic. Bukauskas believes Aspinall will turn criticism into motivation. The sudden shift in public opinion, from praise to attack, may seem unfair. But instead of deterring him, it will harden Aspinall. He felt sorry for any heavyweight who faces Aspinall upon his return.

“I feel for him that he has to go through this, but at the same time, I know it’s only going to make him even more dangerous when he comes back,” Bukauskas added. He concluded that Aspinall is already dangerous, but the adversity he’s faced will push him to a new level. Opponents should beware when he returns.

And discussions about Aspinall’s potential comeback are already underway. Jon Anik believes Aspinall would be the ideal fighter to open the much-discussed UFC White House. The commentator told TMZ that Aspinall should get the chance to silence his critics with a rematch against Ciryl Gane at the Presidential residence, rather than the highly anticipated Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira matchup.