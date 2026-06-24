Top-Ranked Fighter Signs With UFC Rival After Roster Cut

There’s a saying: “Knock on every door until the right one opens.” Few professions embody that idea better than prizefighting. Fighters quit or are sometimes forced to leave teams and promotions and search for opportunities that allow them to extend their careers. Former UFC bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira‘s recent move closely reflects that reality.

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A 19-fight MMA veteran who competed in 15 UFC events, including numbered cards, Vieira was a top-ranked women’s bantamweight contender before the promotion decided to part ways with her. That decision ultimately led her to the Professional Fighters League (PFL), where she is now poised to compete in a new weight class.

“🚨 Congratulations to former UFC standout 🇧🇷 Ketlen Vieira, who has officially signed with the PFL! Vieira shared the news on Instagram today, posting a photo of her signed contract alongside her new PFL gloves,” read the post from Women’s MMA Rankings.

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“A longtime top-ranked UFC bantamweight contender, she’ll likely compete in PFL’s featherweight division, currently ruled by fellow Brazilian and legendary champion 🇧🇷 Cris Cyborg. And now we have to wonder… could we be getting this fight? 👀”

The signing came weeks after reports surfaced that the UFC had parted ways with Vieira. Ivan Erslan, Tuco Tokkos, and Daniel Barez were among the other names mentioned in the post shared by MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz on May 21.

The decision surprised some observers, given that Vieira was coming off a victory. On May 16, at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa in Las Vegas, she outpointed Jacqueline Cavalcanti to register a dominant win. So why did the UFC release her? The answer, though not entirely straightforward, may lie in the way her UFC career unfolded over time.

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After opening her run with four consecutive victories, the Manaus, Amazonas, native suffered her first defeat to Mexico’s Irene Aldana. From there, her UFC tenure featured notable wins over icons Miesha Tate and Holly Holm, but it also included setbacks. Overall, Vieira accumulated five losses, including one stoppage defeat. She entered the Cavalcanti bout coming off a closely contested loss to Norma Dumont this past November.

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Despite her standing and accomplishments, the uneven record may have prompted a reassessment. with the UFC perhaps questioning Vieira’s long-term trajectory and future prospects.

The organization often parts ways with athletes whose progress has stalled or whose long-term value appears uncertain. In many instances, decision-makers prioritize fresh talents with greater growth potential rather than continuing to invest in experienced names who are unlikely to reach the top of the division.

Ketlen Vieira refuses to stand still after UFC departure

Vieira is not alone in finding herself on the receiving end of that approach. Recent examples include Thiago Moises, Cameron Smotherman, and Ariane Carnelossi. Moises, a fellow Brazilian like Vieira, was a 16-fight UFC veteran before his departure from the promotion.

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Viewed through that lens, Ketlen Vieira’s release appears less surprising. It also helps explain why her move to PFL represents more than a simple change of employer. For many fighters, leaving the UFC becomes an opportunity to reset and pursue a new path elsewhere.

A similar perspective was recently shared by Max Griffin. Reflecting on his own separation from the UFC, the 19-fight UFC veteran, who was released a week after Vieira, expressed gratitude for the decade he spent with the promotion, thanking his supporters, loved ones, and everyone who contributed to his journey.

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While acknowledging the disappointment of the decision, Griffin said he understands the business side of the sport and holds no ill will. Likely referring to his recent bouts, which were closely contested affairs, he also maintained that those results could have gone differently and emphasized that he still believes in his abilities, making it clear that he intends to continue competing in mixed martial arts.

Vieira appears to have taken a similar approach. Rather than allowing the setback to define her next move, she quickly pursued another opportunity and found a landing spot where prospects may be just as promising, if not better, than they were before.

Sharing the news and the new pair of PFL gloves, the former UFC bantamweight contender wrote on Instagram, “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in my life, and I can only thank God for pouring countless blessings into it! Every day, I experience the truth of the verse that says, “All things work together for the good of those who love God.”

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It may be a stretch to think Vieira would immediately receive an opportunity to face Cyborg. She will first need to build a resume in her new surroundings before earning that shot. Nonetheless, she joins a growing group of Brazilian fighters who have embraced fresh starts outside the UFC and found new opportunities to advance their careers.