2x UFC Title UFC Challenger Reveals Real Reason Behind His Retirement Decision After Next Fight

The die is cast, and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson looks forward without a shred of regret. For a career spanning over 16 years, the two-time title challenger has carved out a legacy that includes wins over Robert Whittaker and Jorge Masvidal. But the old ways can no longer hold.

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During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Thompson revealed that the scheduled fight against Charles Radtke at UFC 334 will be his last appearance in the UFC.

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“Well, I mean, to be honest with you, there’s a lot; there’s a lot,” Thompson explained when Helwani asked for reasons. “Number one, you know, I don’t see the title anymore.”

Thompson’s comments stem from the stage where his career currently stands. During the last 6 years, Thompson lost all but two of his seven professional bouts in the UFC. Especially since 2022, after stopping Kevin Holland in the fourth round, Thompson has been on a three-fight losing streak.

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Given his absence from welterweight rankings, chances of Thompson getting back into the title race are significantly bleak.

Next year, on February 11, Thompson will turn 44. If he continues, there’s a strong chance he might be matched a young and energetic opponent. Stepping into the cage against a spirited foe, Thompson could suffer yet another setback.

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More significantly, the damage he will suffer during the fight could have a lasting effect on his health. According to Thompson, after the loss to Gabriel Bonfim on July 12, 2025, he realized his body could not take any more punishment.

Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – Orlando – Thompson vs Holland Dec 3, 2022 Orlando, Florida, USA Stephen Thompson red gloves reacts after fighting Kevin Holland blue gloves during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. Orlando Amway Center Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20221204_szo_fo8_0463

“After that last one, I ended up splitting my shin,” he told Helwani. “I was back into training about three months after the fight. I wanted to get back out there, but my knee started giving me problems. The body’s not healing up like it used to. I ended up hurting my neck—I had to get that looked at.

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“It’s just multiple things adding up, which is why it’s taken me so long to get back out there and do it again. It’s not just the fight—it’s leading up to the fight that’s getting a little bit more difficult. Making sure I show up fight week feeling healthy. … I’ve had numerous knee surgeries, so it’s just kind of all adding up at this point.”

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Beyond his personal concerns, the most important catalyst that seemingly prompted Thompson to step away from active competition was his family.

“I’m not trying to get hurt,” he said. “But I think more importantly than that is I don’t know if you know this, but I have a baby girl…she just turned 5 months old…and obviously that changes a lot of things.”

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Not to ignore that Thompson is heavily invested in training. He teaches martial arts at the family-owned gym in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Founded in 1983 by his father Ray Thompson, a former professional kickboxer, Upstate Karate Family Martial Arts Center has become one of the largest karate schools in the United States.

Thompson’s latest decision is significant, given that in the past he shut down retirement rumors.

When retirement was the last thing on Wonderboy’s mind

After the loss to Belal Muhammad in December 2021, Thompson, who previously dropped a decision to Gilbert Burns in July that year, reflected on stepping away from competition.

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“I can’t believe people are saying that I’m old and I should retire,” he said on his YouTube channel. “I feel like people that do retire, when they sit down on the chair, just feel like they should retire.

“Like just, their body’s beat up, aches, and pains. … When I sit here and I’m sitting down in this chair, I feel great. I feel fine. I feel better than I was five years ago. I just don’t get it.”

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To make a complete U-turn from that position, Thompson must have deliberated for long. Finally, he understood that he could no longer fight the way he used to. Reasons that keep him away from fighting far outweigh the ones that compel him to continue.