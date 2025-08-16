UFC 319 PPV Worth Fans’ Money as Team Sonnen Underdog Beats Undefeated Rival to Win TUF 33 Finale

UFC 319 has kicked off, and the PPV event at Chicago’s United Center opened with a bang! It’s been more than six years since Joseph Morales last fought in the UFC. For much of that time, he remained on the sidelines. Considering his age and record, few believed the 30-year-old from Clovis, California, could turn the tables on the big stage. But on fight night, the 13-2 fighter defied the odds and captured ‘The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 33 Finale.’

Fans were completely swept away by his performance. Entering the cage as a heavy underdog, Joseph Morales executed a flawless triangle choke in the second round, handing his opponent, Alibi Idiris, his first career loss. Morales had originally parted ways with the UFC in 2019 after a string of defeats, so to return with such a thumping victory may have sparked a new chapter in his career. What’s more, his win seems to have given his head coach, Chael Sonnen, a moment to gloat over Daniel Cormier, whose team included Alibi Idiris.

“JOSEPH MORALES!!!!!!!!” “The +400 underdog comes through to win TUF 33 by submission,” read the caption on the MMA handle @SpinninBackfist. The attached clip showed the decisive second-round sequence, where Morales, fighting off his back, had Idiris completely under control. Even the commentator was convinced: “He’s got it!” they shouted as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Ahead of the bout, Morales, who had earned ‘Performance of the Night’ honors on his UFC debut, stated, “Honestly, I don’t feel like I need fighting now—I just want to do this; I want to accomplish this to be able to show my kids that even through the hard times, you can still reach your goals, achieve your dreams; just because you have a setback doesn’t mean the world is ending.” And he seems to have lived up to his word.

Entering the fight with a flawless record, most expected Kazakhstan-born Idiris to steamroll the veteran with his fast-paced, aggressive style. However, Morales drew on his experience. He outstruck and outwrestled Idiris.

The best part? Though initially stunned, fans were completely blown away by the standout performance, especially at the start of such a marquee event!

Fans erupt for Joseph Morales

The significance of Morales’ victory was underscored by UFC president Dana White personally stepping into the cage to present the TUF trophy. Jed I. Goodman even noted, “Dana out for the first fight.” Incidentally, Morales’ previous win over Cormier’s first pick, Eduardo Henrique, had also reportedly caught White off guard.

UFC 319’s opening shocker visibly impressed “Funky” Ben Askren, who recently returned from the hospital. “Man, Joseph Morales was really impressive in that one!!! Looked good everywhere,” he wrote. Coming from a wrestler of Askren’s caliber, the praise carried serious weight.

For some fans, the blemish on Idris’ record stood out most. “Another fighter lost their 0. “Ooffff,” one said. Few had expected it, given that Morales reportedly entered as a 4-1 underdog.

Others expressed regret. “I wish I would have bet this; check my recent tweet,” one user lamented. Indeed, many likely backed the Kazakh fighter. But in hindsight, it must have been a windfall for the few who placed their money on Morales.

Another fan summed it up with a familiar sentiment: “We love an upset to open a card.” On a night where outcomes often follow predictable patterns, Morales’ triumph felt like a refreshing change of pace.

For Joseph Morales, the victory could mark the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

“This contract means a lot because it’s the next step and achieving that UFC championship,” said the newly crowned TUF 33 Flyweight champion. The UFC 319 opener had originally been scheduled to feature the welterweight finale between Rodrigo Sezinando and Daniil Donchenko. However, Donchenko reportedly suffered an injury, leading to the cancellation of that bout.

