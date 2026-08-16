UFC 333 Lands Blockbuster Double-Title-Fight Headliner With Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan

At the Xfinity Mobile Arena, the excitement was gradually building toward a climax when a major announcement arrived. With more than two months still remaining, Dana White and team interrupted the broadcast of UFC 330, headlined by Islam Makhachev and Ian Garry Machado, to share details surrounding UFC 333.

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Set for October 24 in Abu Dhabi, the card will feature the much-anticipated showdown between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and top contender Movsar Evloev, who will now headline a stacked card featuring Petr Yan’s bantamweight title defense against former champion Merab Dvalishvili in their trilogy bout as the co-main event. The presence of many more prominent names across the weight divisions makes UFC 333 a potential contender for the best card of the year.

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“BANGER CARD UFC 333. Volk vs. Evloev. Yan vs. Merab,” sharing the fight card poster of UFC 333, MMA content creator Dovy’s X post read.

At the top of the bill stood Alexander Volkanovski. Following the first title defense of his second reign as a featherweight champion, the Australian star faces the unbeaten Movsar Evloev. The Russian has remained near the top of the title picture for a long time.

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Active in the UFC since 2018, the law graduate extended his nine-fight winning streak in the UFC by defeating the then-unbeaten Lerone Murphy at UFC London on March 1. The fight was deemed an unofficial title eliminator by most.

If not similar, a familiar storyline unfolds in the co-main event, where Petr Yan meets Merab Dvalishvili for the third time. The two share a history that goes back three years, when they first met at a UFC Fight Night in March 2023. The Georgian won the bout by unanimous decision. The pair met again at UFC 323 in December last year, where Yan prevailed and defeated Dvalishvili on the scorecards.

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As with Volkanovski, the trilogy in October marks the Russian’s first title defense in his second stint as a bantamweight champion.