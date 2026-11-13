UFC 334 Purse and Payouts: Projected Earnings for Gane, Hokit, Nunes and Harrison

Just over a day remains before Ciryl Gane defends his two-month-old heavyweight championship against Josh Hokit. Attention is firmly on the fight, which is set to headline the card at historic Madison Square Garden.

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As the buildup to the event reaches new heights, curiosity is also growing about how much Gane, Hokit, or for that matter Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes, who feature in the co-main event, and other fighters, could earn from such a high-profile card. While precise details are limited, some projected figures are available.

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Breaking down Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit’s UFC 334 earnings

Although the figures remain unconfirmed, outlets reportedly estimate Gane and Hokit would effectively be splitting a $1 million-plus purse between themselves. According to UFCalendar, the champion is projected to take home roughly $718,000, while the challenger could earn up to $181,000, with his total potentially reaching $394,000.

If accurate, the estimate would put Gane’s payout at or below what he received for his last fight against Alex Pereira at the UFC Freedom 250. The French fighter reportedly made around $1.25 million to $2.5 million for the White House event. When his fight week earnings and bonuses are factored in, some estimates put his total earnings at $8 million.

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Gane received a similar payout for the title challenge against Tom Aspinall last year, with reports projecting his earnings between $1,522,000 and $1,532,000. Given the fight ended in a no contest, neither fighter was able to earn the win bonus or a post-fight performance bonus.

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Imago UFC Freedom 250 WASHINGTON, DC – June 14, 2026 : Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Freedom 250 at The White House South Lawn on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Louis Grasse/PXImages WASHINGTON, DC The White House South Lawn DC USA Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Hokit’s earnings trajectory, however, has been quite different.

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The heavyweight contender has been fighting under the UFC banner since August 2025. His promotional debut reportedly fetched him $17,000. However, by the time Hokit entered his fourth fight against Derrick Lewis at Freedom 250, his purse had increased to approximately $357,000.

Apart from the Lewis fight, Hokit earned win and performance bonuses in his previous appearances. His overall fight earnings have therefore likely increased significantly.

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The money on the line for Kayla Harrison, Amanda Nunes, and other UFC stars

In her first title defense as bantamweight champion, Kayla Harrison will face former champion and legend Amanda Nunes. The showdown is set to feature in the co-main event.

Given the significance of the matchup, the payouts for both the champion and her challenger could be considerable. According to UFCalendar, Harrison’s purse at UFC 334 is estimated at $301,000 in show money. Her flat payout could range between $218,000 and $416,000, with an additional $42,000 from the championship bracket.

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Harrison made her UFC debut at UFC 300 on April 13, 2024. Her payout at the time was reportedly $300,000 in show money and $300,000 in win money.

Meanwhile, information about Nunes’s purse is difficult to source, given she is making a comeback after three years. However, her previous payouts offer a basis for an estimate.

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Her show money for her last fight, against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, was estimated at $1 million. A year earlier, she faced Juliana Pena at UFC 277. For the fight in which Nunes captured the bantamweight title, she reportedly made $1 million in show money and another million in win money.

According to UFCalendar, Nunes’s last publicly declared earnings came at UFC 250. While her disclosed fight purse stood at $350,000, she received an additional $150,000 from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

Like Hokit, Nunes also falls under the $32,000 challenger tier.

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UFCalendar has also shared projected payouts for several other fighters featured at UFC 334.

Among the prominent names, UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho, who is set to face Yousri Belgariou in the final main-card bout, is expected to earn roughly $178,000 ($89,000 each in show and win money)—plus $6,000 in compliance pay.. His opponent, meanwhile, could take home around $70,000 if he wins, plus $4,500 in compliance pay.

The penultimate main-card bout features welterweight contenders Uros Medic and Kevin Holland.

While the Serbian is expected to earn $198,000 ($99,000 each in show and win money) and $11,000 in compliance pay, Holland would receive a higher payout of approximately $258,000 ($129,000 each in show and win money), plus $21,000 in compliance pay.

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Another notable matchup is scheduled for the prelims.

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is set to face Charles Radtke in what is expected to be his final UFC appearance. For his farewell bout, Thompson is estimated to receive $311,000 as a flat payout plus $21,000 in compliance pay.

The UFC generally does not release the actual purse figures, so the amounts shared above should be treated as approximate or projected estimates.