UFC Champ Predicts Dana White’s Potential Plan to Make Conor McGregor Headline White House Event

“This week, I should announce the White House fight,” Dana White said while hinting at the White House card reveal, with growing hypotheses that Conor McGregor will be central to it. Adding to those speculations, McGregor revealed on X that he has been tested three times this month by CSAD, typically reserved for active fighters, despite not being officially booked. One UFC champion has recently weighed in, stating that McGregor headlining only makes sense if a title is involved.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Meanwhile, movement at the top reshaped two divisions last Friday with the UFC kingpin’s announcement. As Alex Pereira is moving to heavyweight, the light heavyweight title was left vacant, leading the UFC to confirm Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg for the belt as the UFC 327 main event. During that announcement, White offered no clarification on the White House matchup. Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje had been widely viewed as the likely main event, but Topuria recently stated that he had not been offered the fight. With that matchup seemingly off the table, speculation has only intensified that ‘The Notorious’ could be positioned as the headline act for the White House event.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC Champ explains why Conor McGregor must headline White House card

“I mean, you can’t have Conor McGregor not headline. It wouldn’t make sense,” said Alexander Volkanovski. “I think they’ll have a title. It’s a White House card… Obviously, you could have a Gaethje, and if Conor’s not on there, you’ve probably got them headlining. There are whispers of that being the headline. Pereira, Jones, or Aspinall. Who’s the headline? Aspinall won’t be ready in time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Plenty can do their guesswork, but when Volkanovski speaks, it carries weight. The 37-year-old made it clear that if McGregor is fighting, he headlines, especially for an event of that stature. He suggested a few names like Tom Aspinall and Justin Gaethje, though Gaethje is widely expected to face Ilia Topuria. Although reports earlier this week suggested that the bout is unlikely, as reports suggest that Gaethje would likely get knocked out in the main event, Donald Trump doesn’t want to represent America in that way.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

On the other hand, Aspinall had surgeries on both eyes following a double eye-poke incident against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. While the undisputed heavyweight champion is recovering, there is no timeline regarding his return to the Octagon. With that said, he is unlikely to be featured on the White House Card in June this year.

UFC champion throws name into the mix for McGregor’s White House return

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White and Co. have not yet revealed an opponent for Conor McGregor, as the Irishman plans to return on the White House Card. The UFC CEO has already scoffed at the idea of McGregor facing Michael Chandler and shut down talks of a bout with Jorge Masvidal. But one familiar name has stepped forward, current BMF champion Max Holloway, who is set to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 on March 7 in Las Vegas.

Holloway first met McGregor in 2013 during the Irishman’s rise through the featherweight ranks, losing the fight via decision. In the bout, the Irishman tore his ACL in the second round of the fight, but still managed to defeat Holloway. However, after the loss, Holloway went on a 13-fight win streak and even defeated Jose Aldo to become the featherweight champion. ‘Blessed’, who will defend his BMF title in a rematch against Charles Oliveira at UFC 326, is eyeing a rematch against McGregor next.

“The belt is definitely the goal, but I also have the BMF title, which I’m super proud of, and it opens up a lot of really interesting fights,” Holloway said in an interview with Stake. “Then we have a certain Conor McGregor wanting to make his return to the cage. You know, I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t take that fight.

It’s Conor McGregor, man, you have to take that fight. We obviously have our history, and I think it would be great at the White House.”

McGregor has entered the testing pool ahead of his potential return to the Octagon since his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. ‘The Notorious’ recently revealed he was offered a “no-name” opponent from the UFC’s welterweight division, though no official matchup has been announced.

Meanwhile, Holloway is looking to re-enter the undisputed title picture. He is 4-1 in his last five outings, with the lone loss coming against Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title at UFC 308, a fight that marked the first knockout defeat of his career.