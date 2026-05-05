UFC Falls Short of Paramount Q1 Expectations Despite Record Breaking Start to $7.7B Deal

Beginning on January 25, the UFC has put on 10 Fight Nights and 4 marquee shows to date. A comparison with last year’s schedule for the same period shows similar numbers. A key difference, however, separates the two.

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Unlike 2025, when all the cards appeared on ESPN, the UFC lined up this year’s shows under its deal with Paramount. Valued at a billion dollars over a 7-year period, the partnership kicked off on January 25 with UFC 324. The early returns brought momentum, but the subscriber numbers now tell a more complicated story.

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“Paramount Shareholder Letter Q1 ’26 Summary Points,” Jed I. Goodman wrote. “Paramount+ added 700K subscribers. Now at 79.6M Subs. Last year Q1 Subscribers: 77.8M.”

While the former producer based his inference on the shareholder report, it raised questions about how strongly the UFC debut translated into subscriber growth.

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“Does that 700K sub number seem on the low side w the UFC debut in Q1?” MMA reporter Robert Joyner asked. “They touted a million new subs around the first event, must be some significant churn…”

When the UFC kicked off the partnership with UFC 324, reports pointed to a record-breaking surge in subscriptions.

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Headlined by Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett, the card at T-Mobile Arena performed very strongly for Paramount+, reaching over 7 million homes in the U.S. and Latin America.

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Reportedly, around 5 million people were watching at any given time during the main fights. Streaming peaks climbed close to 6 million viewers. Those numbers underline the scale of the event.

The numbers suggest it was one of the platform’s biggest UFC broadcasts in years, reinforcing the initial surge in interest. It also generated major buzz online, becoming the most talked-about event of the night.

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UFC and Paramount+ Build Momentum Together

According to the shareholders’ report, Paramount added close to 2 million subscribers through normal growth for the quarter, a figure that puts the reported 700K net gain into sharper perspective.

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That makes the reported gain of 700K subscribers for Paramount+ appear modest, especially given the platform promoted strong sign-ups tied to its UFC debut.

That said, overall the move appears to be mutually beneficial for both the UFC and Paramount.

At the Q1 2026 Paramount-Skydance earnings call, executives called the partnership with the UFC a “ratings bonanza.”

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With fans consuming over 100 million hours of its content, the UFC reached over 10 million households during the period, extending its reach well beyond a single fight night.

Specific details such as card viewership for UFC 326 and, more recently, UFC 327 suggest higher retention than popular sports like the NBA, which unfolded on the same night.

Much of that value comes from the audience itself, as most UFC followers fall under the 15-year-old and younger demographic group. While they tune in for the MMA fights, they often move on to other shows on the platform, extending overall engagement.

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Financially, the UFC deal has driven strong revenue. Sharing that advertising on the UFC “exceeded expectations,” the report acknowledged the franchise as a meaningful contributor to growth in the segment.

Finally, UFC fans tend to subscribe directly and pay full price, making them more valuable than users who come through bundles.

Because of that, they generate more revenue for the platform, strengthening the business beyond just subscriber numbers. This high-quality subscriber base reportedly helped Paramount+ turn its streaming business from a loss into a $251 million profit, underscoring why the partnership is viewed as a long-term play.