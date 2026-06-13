UFC Fan Senator Slams Donald Trump’s White House Event as ‘Birthday Party for Rich Friends’

With names like Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, and Sean O’Malley topping the bill, the UFC White House clearly stands out as a fight event set to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. Yet, after coming under a barrage of criticisms, including a federal lawsuit, the show has struggled to shield itself from a narrative filled with political overtones.

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The fact that the event is unfolding on the president’s 80th birthday has already made the matters contentious, with some critics viewing the White House event more as an endorsement of President Donald Trump than strictly honoring the U.S. 250th anniversary. The latest development saw astronaut-turned-senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) join a growing list of prominent names who have decided to give UFC Freedom 250 a pass.

“Donald Trump’s priorities are all wrong,” Kelly’s X post read. “I’m a UFC fan, but this isn’t for the fans. This is a birthday party for Trump and his rich friends. It’s a for-profit fight, while fans at home are forced to pay to watch it and the fighters are sweating through 90-degree D.C. swamp weather. I won’t be tuning in this Sunday.”

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Kelly’s concerns stem from the mounting criticism surrounding the show, much of which centers on its outdoors setting. Only the second event in UFC history to be staged outside, it has attracted skepticism on multiple fronts, ranging from concerns about rising temperatures potentially causing dehydration among participating athletes.

Then the exclusivity surrounding the fan access has posed another challenge. Since the event is taking place on federal land at the White House, the UFC is legally prohibited from selling any tickets, hot dogs, or merchandise, making the primary event on the South Lawn invite only.

Reports that only 4,300 invited guests, including roughly 1,200 military personnel, administrative officials, and VIPs, would be watching the show have already sparked mixed reactions.

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Those concerns have also overlapped with reports pointing to President Trump’s alleged conflict of interest through his reported holdings in UFC’s parent company TKO Group, as well as criticism surrounding expensive “pay-to-play” access. Against that backdrop, a federal lawsuit sought to block the event, appearing over what plaintiffs described as the granting of unfettered access to federal properties like the White House and Lincoln Memorial for a private sports spectacle.

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Part of Kelly’s criticism also centers on the way the White House card has been staged, with an arena called the “Claw” being erected on the South Lawn of the White House. The pre-event activities have already included the final press conference and fighters’ face-off taking place on the front steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

“That’s the one on the lawn of the White House. I mean, how ridiculous is this? President builds a stadium on the lawn of the people’s house,” he added in a video message. “They’re going to do the weigh-in at the Lincoln Memorial. I mean, I think of that as sort of a sacred place. I mean, they’re going to do this in front of the carving on the side of the Lincoln Memorial of the Emancipation Proclamation. This is ridiculous. So, I don’t know about you, but I’m not going to be watching. I hope the fighters do well and are safe.”

But Kelly is far from the only prominent figure to voice concerns about the showdown scheduled to unfold tomorrow evening.

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UFC Freedom 250: The growing chorus of dissent

Arguing that staging UFC Freedom at the White House has transformed what should be a sporting event into a source of division, Hunter Biden said that while he enjoys watching UFC, he believes the White House venue forces fans to take sides rather than simply enjoy fights. He questioned why Dana White would attach the UFC brand to such a divisive setting and argued that doing so undermined the sport’s ability to bring together people with different views.

The criticism voiced by Kelly and Biden appears to reflect broader public sentiment. While a YouGov survey found nearly 51 percent of Americans disapproving of the event, a Reuters/Ipsos poll painted a much bleaker picture, with just 16% approving the show and roughly 46% expressing concerns about it.

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Even among Trump’s Republican Party supporters, the enthusiasm does not appear particularly strong, with only 31% saying the event was appropriate.

Adding to that, reports indicate how the event has struggled to secure star power, with actors like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Adam Sandler, and Jared Leto reportedly declining invitations to attend.

Some of the more outspoken criticism has come from the musical artists booked for the broader “Great American State Fair” concert series tied to the Freedom 250 celebrations. Several artists, including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Young MC, The Commodores, Morris Day, and members of the band Milli Vanilli, reportedly distanced themselves and withdrew.

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The criticism has not been limited to public figures outside the UFC orbit. Figures closely associated with the promotion, particularly Joe Rogan, have also voiced concerns about the Freedom 250 card. Rogan reportedly described the event as a “gimmick” and strongly criticized the decision to stage it outdoors, arguing that doing so could put athletes’ safety at risk.

Dana White, meanwhile, has consistently pushed back against such criticism. Throughout the buildup to the UFC Freedom 250, the UFC CEO has maintained that the event is intended as a tribute to America’s 250th anniversary. In his view, the White House setting offers an opportunity to celebrate a historic national milestone while delivering a unique experience for fight fans.

With just a day remaining before the curtain rises on the show at the South Lawn, fans can expect skepticism surrounding the event to reach its peak. However, with a major hurdle – the federal lawsuit – now out of its way, the UFC looks poised to move forward with the event despite the growing chorus of critics.