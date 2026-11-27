Little did Jose Aldo expect that his attempt to set the record in modified-rules grappling would see him catch a stray shot first. An incident involving the UFC legend and heavyweight contender Valter Walker set the stage for an unexpected turn of events.

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“🤯 Don’t throw fruit at Valter Walker,” the tweet from Red Corner MMA, citing Hype FC, read.

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Reportedly, a scuffle broke out between Walker and an unidentified person during the filming of a reality show program being lined up alongside Hype FC’s upcoming grappling event at the Santander Arena in Santiago, Chile, on December 20.

Headlined by a bout between former UFC title challenger Colby Covington and Ignacio Bahamondes, the main card also features a bout between Aldo and Mexico’s Ronaldo Rodriguez. The matchup marks Aldo’s second promotional appearance.

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Following his retirement from the UFC in May 2025, the former featherweight champion returned to competition on the Hype FC card in Quito, Ecuador, on October 4, 2026. He faced UFC bantamweight contender Marlon “Chito’ Vera in the headliner, with the bout ending in a draw.

Footage shows a person throwing a fruit at Walker. Taking strong exception to the move, the heavyweight contender rushed toward the individual, sparking a scuffle. The brawl reportedly spilled outdoors, where Walker and the person could be seen going at each other.

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Standing near Walker, Aldo tried to intervene and separate the two. However, he caught a stray shot while attempting to break up the altercation. The incident did not appear to faze the former UFC champion, as he and others soon managed to separate Walker and the individual, bringing the confrontation to an end.

Imago MMA: UFC 301 – Martinez vs Aldo May 4, 2024 Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL Jose Aldo Junior red gloves fights Jonathan Martinez blue gloves during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Rio de Janeiro Farmasi Arena RJ BRAZIL, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasonxSilvax 20240505_gma_db3_0188

Subsequent videos show Aldo joking with an associate and mimicking the way Walker’s elbow struck him.

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Walker reportedly offered his apologies to Aldo on social media.

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For a fighter who has largely avoided backstage brawls and getting caught up in other people’s altercations, this appears to be the first time Aldo caught an accidental stray. That said, the former champion has had his share of heated moments.

In 2014, ahead of the rematch with Chad Mendes at UFC 179, Aldo famously shoved the American during their media face-off in Rio de Janeiro. The move prompted security to close in and separate the two before things escalated. Aldo later claimed he shoved Mendes to generate hype.

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When the usually composed Jose Aldo lost his cool

Tensions also flared between Aldo and Conor McGregor during the world tour for UFC 189 and later UFC 194. Besides their backstage encounters, the two were involved in a viral stare-down during the weigh-in queue. A report from the media tour also alleged that McGregor slapped Aldo on the back.

Walker, meanwhile, is coming off a major controversy involving his stepbrother and fellow heavyweight contender Johnny Walker.

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Beyond Aldo and Walker, there have been quite a few instances where prominent UFC figures were caught in a crossfire during chaotic brawls.

One of the most infamous incidents took place in 2018, when McGregor attacked a fighter bus in Brooklyn. The Irish star had thrown a metal dolly through a window, which reportedly caused injuries to Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg.

In another instance, ahead of UFC 279, former fighter and MMA agent Tiki Ghosn was struck by water bottles amid a backstage brawl involving Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland as he tried to break up the scuffle.

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“If it wasn’t for Tiki, we would have been in big trouble,” Dana White later said. “Tiki took a couple for the team, and he wasn’t on the team.”

Thankfully, the Aldo-Walker incident did not result in any serious consequences, and the situation was quickly brought under control.