UFC Fighter Escapes Sanction After Commission Confirms Unauthorized Object in Her Mouth

A controversy that has been raging for the last two months has finally been laid to rest, with UFC flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius officially retaining the unanimous decision victory she secured over Karine Silva at UFC Fight Night in Manitoba, Canada, on April 18.

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Following the main card bout at the Canada Life Centre, Silva had challenged the result after rumors surfaced that Jasudavicius had “something” in her mouth during the fight, an incident some fans labeled “Zyn-Gate.” Silva later lodged an appeal with the Manitoba Combative Sports Commission (MCSC) seeking review. Aside from a fine, however, the appeal did not alter the result. Officials concluded that while Jasudavicius had a foreign object in her mouth, they were unable to verify what it was to a degree that justified overturning the decision.

“Jasmine Jasudavicius’ #UFCWinnipeg win was officially upheld Saturday after an appeal by Karine Silva’s team, per sources,” the tweet from Nolan King read. “The Manitoba Combative Sports Commission concluded an unauthorized object in her mouth, but was unable to verify what it was.”

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Competing on the penultimate bout of the main card, Jasudavicius faced Silva in a three-round flyweight clash. Both fighters entered the bout coming off losses and started cautiously, but Jasudavicius gradually took control with her cardio and grappling pace. Yet for all that finesse, the fight later drew attention after several observers raised concerns that Jasudavicius might have been chewing a Zyn nicotine pouch to enhance her performance.

While there are few comparable incidents in MMA, the controversy brought back memories of former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson’s infamous “toothgate.” Henderson had previously sparked concern for his habit of chewing toothpicks during fights.

The former champion later admitted he was addicted to toothpicks and would absentmindedly carry them during daily activities, including sparring sessions and fights.

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Jasudavicius eventually addressed the controversy during the interview with Ariel Helwani.

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“It’s so funny that everyone is saying I had a nicotine pouch in,” Jasudavicius told Ariel Helwani, addressing the controversy. “No, I train with gum, and I was warming up with gum. Sometimes I like, I’ve fought with gum in my mouth in the past, but I forgot to spit it out before the walkout, and it was just still in my mouth. Better than a toothpick… I didn’t even think about it; it went in with my mouthguard, and I still chew it normally, and then I just take it in between my lips, and then during the rounds I have a couple of chews.”

The Athletic Commission appears to have given her the benefit of the doubt. “Without evidence regarding the item in question, the commission concluded there was insufficient basis to overturn the result of the bout,” their statement read.

Commission ruling keeps Jasudavicius afloat, leaves Silva at a crossroads

However, the commission still fined Jasudavicius an undisclosed amount for “the safety violation and breach of the Act of Regulations.” Under MMA guidelines, fighters are prohibited from competing with a foreign object in their mouth because of the safety risks involved.

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Despite the fine, the ruling carries major implications for both fighters.

For the 37-year-old Canadian flyweight, the athletic commission’s decision restores momentum that had stalled after top-ranked contender Manon Fiorot stopped her in the first round of their fight in Vancouver this past October. With the victory now officially standing, Jasudavicius can move forward in the division with renewed momentum.

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For Silva, meanwhile, the ruling marks another setback. The defeat to Jasudavicius is now officially her second straight loss after dropping a decision to Maycee Barber last December.

Her camp has yet to comment on the commissions’ final ruling since its release.